iQOO Z1x full specs and design revealed by TENAA

The iQOO Z1x sporting model code V2012A was spotted on TENAA yesterday with a 6.57″ screen and a 4,880 mAh battery. The listing did not include every other specs of the smartphone but another listing on the Chinese certifying authority’s website has revealed the full specs and design of the iQOO Z1x.

The iQOO Z1x has a design similar to the Z1, but at 9.06mm it’s 0.16mm thicker than the Z1. The 6.57″ TFT screen, rumored to have a 120Hz refresh rate, has a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels and in the top-right corner is a punch hole for the 16MP selfie camera.

The back of the Z1x is home to a triple camera setup which really is a combination of one 48MP and two 2MP units. Under the hood, the Z1x has an octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz that is likely an integral part of the Snapdragon 765G SoC.













iQOO Z1x on TENAA

According to TENAA, the Z1x will run Android 10 out from the box and will come with 6GB and 8GB RAM with three storage options – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The smartphone also passed through Geekbench confirming the 8GB RAM model.

The iQOO Z1x will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader and support dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA).

With the full specs and design revealed, now all we should know is when will iQOO make the Z1x official and how much you will be charged.

Source 1 (in Chinese), Source 2