iQOO Z1x confirmed to sport 5,000mAh battery and 33W charging

The iQOO gaming line will soon have its latest member dubbed the Z1x. The device is expected to debut on July 9 and we’ve already learned most of its specs.

Now, the sub brand’s official Weibo account unveiled the phone in its blue and white colors and also confirmed its packing a 5,000 mah battery with 33W charging. The pictures confirm the device will share plenty of similarities with the iQOO Z1 including a triple camera setup on the back and a 6.57-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate.













The Z1x is expected to debut with the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 6/8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The phone will also boast a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and 48MP main camera.

Sources (in Chinese) 1 • 2 | Via