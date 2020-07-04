iQOO Z1x confirmed to pack Snapdragon 765G SoC

The iQOO Z1x arriving on July 9 was rumored to feature a Snapdragon 765G SoC beneath the hood and putting most of the rumors and speculations to rest, the organization today confirmed that the Z1x will indeed have a Snapdragon 765G chipset at the helm and it’ll support dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA).

Previously, iQOO confirmed that Z1x will sport a 120Hz display with a punch hole in the top-right corner, pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and come with a USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack in tow.

The pictures of the Z1x shared by the organization revealed the smartphone’s design which is similar to the Z1’s, but upon closer inspection, it is possible to notice that the LED flash has been moved to the right side of the cameras.









iQOO Z1x official images

iQOO hasn’t unveiled the entire specs sheet of the Z1x yet nevertheless the smartphone was spotted on TENAA having its full specs, which include a 6.57″ FullHD+ TFT screen, up to 8GB RAM or over to 256GB storage, and a total of four cameras – a 16MP selfie shooter on the front and a 48MP main camera at the trunk joined by two 2MP units.

We are expecting iQOO to reveal more about the Z1x in the occasions leading to the official unveiling.

Source (in Chinese) | Via