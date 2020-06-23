iQOO Z1x battery capacity revealed

Shortly after the launch of the iQOO Z1, it was revealed that the cellphone is getting a less expensive sibling known as iQOO Z1x. The cellphone is meant to come back with a Snapdragon 765G chipset and a high-refresh-rate display screen and 33W quick charging, as per earlier rumors.

The newest leak comes within the type of a spy shot of the battery display screen revealing 5,000 mAh capacity.

The iQOO Z1 begins at CNY 2,198 ($310), so we are able to anticipate the Z1x to come back even decrease and judging by the specs identified up to now, vivo is likely to be onto one thing right here.

