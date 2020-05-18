iQOO Z1 stops by Geekbench, Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ in tow

The iQOO Z1 is predicted to be introduced tomorrow and weve already seen detailed renders and its key specs which embrace a 144Hz refresh price display, 44W quick charging and 5G connectivity. It would be the first cellphone to sport the not too long ago introduced MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset.
iQOO Z1 stay photographs
Now, the cellphone was noticed in a Geekbench itemizing which reconfirms the earlier speculations. The cellphone was noticed bearing the vivo V1986A mannequin quantity and managed 781 factors in the one core division and a 3,070 level multi-core rating. Its certainly powered by the Dimensity 1000+ chipset and 8GB RAM. The software program entrance is roofed by Android 10, presumably with IQOO UI on high.
Well have all the small print after tomorrows unveiling. The cellphone is already up for reservation in China and we discovered that the 6/128 GB trim will price CNY 2,498 ($350/325).