iQOO Z1 stops by Geekbench, Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ in tow

The iQOO Z1 is predicted to be introduced tomorrow and weve already seen detailed renders and its key specs which embrace a 144Hz refresh price display, 44W quick charging and 5G connectivity. It would be the first cellphone to sport the not too long ago introduced MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset.









iQOO Z1 stay photographs

Now, the cellphone was noticed in a Geekbench itemizing which reconfirms the earlier speculations. The cellphone was noticed bearing the vivo V1986A mannequin quantity and managed 781 factors in the one core division and a 3,070 level multi-core rating. Its certainly powered by the Dimensity 1000+ chipset and 8GB RAM. The software program entrance is roofed by Android 10, presumably with IQOO UI on high.









Well have all the small print after tomorrows unveiling. The cellphone is already up for reservation in China and we discovered that the 6/128 GB trim will price CNY 2,498 ($350/325).

