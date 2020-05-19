iQOO Z1 announced: Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 144Hz screen, and 48MP triple camera

vivo’s gamer-centric sub-brand iQOO in the present day introduced the iQOO Z1, which is the primary smartphone to have MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC on the helm.

However, the iQOO Z1 is not a wholly new smartphone. It’s really the iQOO Neo3 5G powered by the Dimensity 1000+. That means you get a 6.57″ 20:9 LCD of 2408×1080 pixel decision, that has a refresh fee of 144Hz and a punch gap within the top-right nook for the 16MP selfie camera.

Around the again is a 48MP most important camera accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro models. The smartphone boots Android 10 with iQOO UI on prime and has three reminiscence configurations – 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.

The iQOO Z1 comes with Multi-Turbo 3.5 for efficiency boosting in addition to liquid cooling warmth dissipation, which iQOO claims can scale back the temperature of the smartphone by 10-12 levels Celsius.

Other highlights of the iQOO Z1 embrace a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA), twin SIM (5G+5G), NFC, USB-C port, and tremendous linear twin speaker.

The iQOO Z1 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W SuperFlash cost assist, which juices up the cell from flat to 50% in 23 minutes and takes one other 36 minutes to succeed in 100% cost.

The Z1 is available in Galaxy Silver and Space Blue colours (machine translated from Chinese) and there’s additionally a particular version known as One Piece which options the One Piece cranium and brand on its again.









iQOO Z1 in Galaxy Silver and Space Blue colours

The base mannequin of the iQOO Z1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY2,198 ($310/280), and for CNY300 ($42/39) extra, you get 2GB further RAM. And when you go for the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, you may should shell out CNY2,798 ($395/360).

iQOO additionally launched a couple of equipment for the Z1, which embrace covers, Bluetooth controller with a joystick, and neckband wi-fi earphones priced at CNY39 ($6/5), CNY159 ($22/20) and CNY269 ($38/35), respectively.

The iQOO Z1 is up for pre-orders by vivo’s official China website, with pre-bookings on e-commerce websites kicking off from May 25. The smartphone will go on sale in China from June 1, however availability in different markets is presently unknown.

Source 1, Source 2 (each in Chinese)