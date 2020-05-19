iQoo Z1 5G With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo sub-brand iQoo has actually released the iQoo Z1 5G mobile phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+SoC The brand-new mobile phone functions 144 Hz rejuvenate price display with a hole-punch layout as well as features a three-way back cam configuration. The iQoo Z1 additionally has stereo audio speakers as well as loads a Smart amplifier. The phone can be found in 3 various variations, together with 2 distinctive colour choices. The Chinese brand name has actually placed the iQoo Z1 listed below the iQoo Neo 3 5G that was revealed in 2014 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

iQoo Z1 5G price, accessibility information

The iQoo Z1 5G price is evaluated CNY 2,198 (approximatelyRs 23,400) for the 6GB + 128 GB storage space variation, while its 8GB + 128 GB storage space choice lugs a price of CNY 2,498 (approximatelyRs 26,600) as well as the 8GB + 256 GB storage space design will certainly retail at CNY 2,798 (approximatelyRs 29,800). The phone will certainly be used in Galaxy Silver as well as Space Blue colour choices as well as is available for pre-bookings from the Vivo on-line shop inChina Moreover, its pre-bookings will certainly begin with various other merchants in the nation from May 25, while its initial sale is set up for June 1.

Details regarding the international launch of the iQoo Z1 5G are yet to be disclosed.

iQoo Z1 5G specifications, functions

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z1 5G runs Android 10 with iQoo UI ahead as well as has a 6.57- inch full-HD+ (1080 x2400 pixels) display with 20:9 facet proportion as well as 400 ppi of pixel thickness. The display panel additionally features as much as 144 Hz rejuvenate price. Further, the phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with ARM Mali- G77 GPU as well as as much as 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. There is three-way back cam configuration aboard that consists of a 48- megapixel main sensing unit with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel second sensing unit with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, as well as a 2-megapixel tertiary sensing unit with an f/2.4 macro lens. In regards to selfies, the phone has a 16- megapixel selfie cam with an f/2.0 lens.

For saving web content, the iQoo Z1 5G has 128 GB as well as 256 GB onboard storage space choices. Connectivity choices consist of 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS, USB Type- C, as well as a 3.5 mm earphone jack. Sensors on the phone consist of an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, as well as a distance sensing unit. There is additionally a side-mounted finger print sensing unit.

The iQoo Z1 5G loads a 4,500 mAh battery that sustains 44 W quick billing. Besides, the phone steps 163.97 x7553 x8.93 mm as well as considers 194.78 grams.

