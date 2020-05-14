iQOO Z1 5G appears in official renders, design and color options revealed

The iQOO Z1 5G entered the rumor mill solely lately however we have already got fairly just a few particulars and at the moment we add official photos to the checklist. They come straight from iQOO’s official Weibo account, so you’ll be able to say it is extra of a teaser.









The iQOO Z1 5G in Galaxy Silver and Space Blue

We’ve seen the entrance of the machine earlier than – it has a punchhole for the selfie digicam in the upper-right nook whereas the brand new photos give us a greater take a look at the again. The again seems loads just like the lately launched iQOO Neo3 5G with an oblong digicam module with rounded corners positioned in the upper-left nook. The renders additionally affirm the earlier rumors in regards to the triple digicam setup.













More renders of the machine

The Weibo publish additionally reveals two of the accessible colours. We cannot be completely positive at this level in time if extra can be accessible at launch. The tough Google translation says that the colours’ names are Space Blue and Galaxy Silver.

Source (in Chinese)