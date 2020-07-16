iQOO U1 goes official: Snapdragon 720G, 48MP triple camera, and 4,500 mAh battery

Last week iQOO unveiled the iQOO Z1x with a Snapdragon 765G SoC and 120Hz display and today the company added a new member to its lineup, dubbed iQOO U1.

The iQOO U1 is built around a 6.53″ LCD of 2340×1080-pixel resolution that has a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the 8MP selfie camera. Around the back, we have a triple camera setup aligned vertically in the top-left corner. It comprises a 48MP main, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

Under the hood, the iQOO U1 has a Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 10-based iQOO UI and has two storage options – 64GB and 128GB – but neither come with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Fueling the entire package is a 4,500 mAh battery that charges through a microUSB port at up to 18W. Other highlights of the iQOO U1 include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, Game Space, Multi-Turbo, and Bluetooth 5.1.

The iQOO U1 is offered in three colors – Black, Blue, and White. The base model of the iQOO U1 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at CNY1,198 ($170/€150) and for CNY200 ($30/€25) more you get double storage. The top-end variant, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, will set you back by CNY1,598 ($230/€200).











iQOO U1 in Black, Blue, and White colors

The U1 is currently up for pre-orders in China through the company’s official site, with sales commencing from July 23.

