iQOO to show off a phone with 120W FlashCharge this week

During this year’s China Joy, which is arranged for July 31 to August 3, iQOO, is going to display a phone at its cubicle with remarkable quick charging abilities.

According to the teaser poster, the business will show a phone that supports the 120 W FlashCharge tech that was detailed previously this month. It’s unclear if this will be a market all set item or a model, however.

Alongside that we’ll likewise see an immersive 144 Hz display screen. This one isn’t unmatched – even iQOO itself has phones with it, however maybe there’s a brand-new twist to it.

We’ll report back with any statements that iQOO makes at the occasion.

