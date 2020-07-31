iQOO shows off its 120W fast charger that can fill a 4,000 mAh battery in 15 minutes

iQOO revealed off its most current fast charging system, which can striking 120Watts Interestingly, it’s faster than Oppo’s 125 W system– when charging a 4,000 mAh battery, it requires just 15 minutes to strike 100% while the Oppo system will take 20 minutes.

iQOO utilizes a a little various setup. The charger outputs 20 V at 6A, then 2 charge pumps inside the phone transform that to 2 5V 12 A currents (these pumps are a little more effective too, 98.5%). Oppo’s system utilizes 3 charge pumps to transform the 20 V 6.25 A from the adapter to 10 V 12.5 A.

As you can see, the 2 business took really various methods to accomplish the very same objective. You can see the 120 W system in action in the video listed below.

iQOO states that it will reveal its very first phone with 120 W charging assistance inAugust Will it be the iQOO 3 Pro? That design was just recently noted by the 3C with just 55 W charging, so we’re most likely taking a look at a various design (or a Pro+ variation a minimum of).

Leakster Digital Chat Station released the image listed below, declaring that it shows the 120 W phone in concern (it’s plainly an early render instead of a completed style).

Alleged picture of iQOO’s upcoming phone with 120 W fast charging assistance

