iQOO partners with BMW M Motorsport, may unveil iQOO 5 BMW edition on August 17

iQOO has actually revealed its collaboration with BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) season, indicating we may see the business unveil an iQOO 5 BMW unique edition on August 17 along with the routine design.

The iQOO 5 coming on August 17 will be the very first smart device from the business to assistance 120 W quickly charging, which fills a 4,000 mAh battery from flat to 100% in simply 15 minutes.









iQOO partners BMW M Motorsport

iQOO hasn’t exposed the whole specifications sheet of the iQOO 5 yet, however it did validate that the smart device will load an AMOLED screen with 100% DCI-P3 color range protection and 120 Hz revitalize rate. Under the hood, it will have the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM.

We anticipate iQOO to validate more functions of the iQOO 5 in the days resulting in the main unveiling.

Source 1, 2, 3 ( all in Chinese)