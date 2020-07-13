iQOO officially unveals Super FlashCharge 120W

Today the video gaming branch of vivo called iQOO held an interview in China, where it officially revealed Super FlashCharge 120 W – fast-charging option at 120 W that is anticipated to show up in smart devices as early as this August.

According to the authorities on phase, a 120 W fast-charging innovation can top up a 4,000 mAh battery in 15 minutes – that’s two times as quick as existing flagships with 65 W abilities like the Oppo Find X2 Pro.

The conference was almost 15 minutes and it started with plugging a demonstration system to charge from 0 to 100%. While it was idling on the side, the iQOO executive exposed information about how precisely the innovation works without turning a phone into a charred piece of metal and glass.

The battery cells are lined up in a brand-new particular selection, and thanks to the brand-new style, a 4,000 mAh battery can reach 50% in 5 minutes. The existing is transformed from 20 V at 6A to 10 A at 12 V, divided into 2 equivalent circuits at 5A at 12 V that charge two 2,000 mAh cells. Any phone with that option should likewise feature additional graphite layers and some extra internal cooling to keep the temperature level down and secure the motherboard.

The iQOO authorities did not expose more about the upcoming gadget inAugust It appears it will be gaming-oriented, provided the nature of the iQOO brand name, however it is extremely most likely we will see a routine smart device with the 120 W FlashCharge earlier instead of later on.

