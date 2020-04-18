iQOO Neo3 5G confirmed to feature Dual Stereo Speakers

vivo sub-brand iQOO is about to unveil the iQOO Neo3 5G on April 23 and the corporate has been drip-feeding details about the smartphone to construct up the hype.

iQOO beforehand revealed that Neo3 5G shall be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and would be the least expensive smartphone to have the Snapdragon 865 chipset on the helm. Now the corporate has introduced that iQOO Neo3 5G will feature twin stereo audio system for an enhanced audio expertise.

Additionally, the smartphone will include a Hi-Fi chip with a signal-to-noise ratio of 125dB.

We do not have the total specs of the iQOO Neo3 5G but, however from earlier leaks and official teasers, we all know the smartphone will pack a 144Hz display screen with a punch gap within the top-right nook for the selfie shooter.

Around the again, it’ll have three cameras housed inside an oblong cutout.

On the within, the iQOO Neo3 5G may have 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, however there’ll seemingly be extra reminiscence choices which can be but to be confirmed.

The iQOO Neo3 5G will help 44W charging, however the firm is but to affirm its battery capability.

