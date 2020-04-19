iQoo Neo 3 Price Tipped, Teaser Reveals Hole-Punch Display Design

Vivo has actually launched a brand-new teaser video clip for iQoo Neo 3 and also it has actually exposed the front design of the phone. iQoo Neo 3 can be seen including a hole-punch display. The display will certainly have the hole-punch near its top-right edge. The business has actually currently verified that its upcoming smart device will certainly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 cpu. The display of iQoo Neo 3, that has actually been seen in the teaser video clip, will certainly include a 144 Hz rejuvenate price.

iQoo shared the 34- 2nd lengthy teaser video clip on Chinese social media sites solution Weibo, disclosing the appearances of the upcoming smart device. A screengrab of the video clip at 00: 24 recommends that the smart device not just has a hole-punch display, however will certainly likewise include small bezel near the bottom.

The price of the smart device has actually likewise been tipped via a different message onWeibo The price of iQoo Neo 3 is claimed to start at CNY 2,998 (approximatelyRs 32,500). At this price, it will certainly come to be one of the most budget-friendly Snapdragon 865- powered smart device worldwide, less costly than the Redmi K30 Pro by CNY 1.

The business has actually currently revealed that iQoo Neo 3 will certainly be released on April23 iQoo has actually likewise divulged that the phone will certainly have a display with a 144 Hz rejuvenate price. iQoo Neo 3 will certainly likewise include UFS 3.1 storage space. The phone will certainly sustain 5G connection. There is no word until now on the India launch of the phone. To recall, iQoo 3 5G was released in India forRs 44,990

Previously, iQoo Neo 3 5G was asserted in a record to include a 48- megapixel major back video camera. It has actually likewise been tipped that the phone might include a 4G alternative besides the 5G one.

