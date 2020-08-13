iQOO 5 retail box leaks alongside impressive camera samples

The iQOO 5 is all set to be revealed on August 17 and we have actually seen a lot of reports about the gadget in the previous weeks. The phone will bring leading specifications like a 120 Hz revitalize rate screen and ridiculous 120 W quick wired charging and the current leakage brings us the retail box of the gadget.

In addition, iQOO's Weibo page shared numerous camera samples that look actuallyimpressive The EXIF information exposed all are taken in 12.5 MP resolution. One of the images likewise reveals an impressive night sample. We are likewise dealt with to some shots of BMW M Motorsport's race automobiles from the 2020 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) visiting vehicle series.























So far we have actually heard the iQOO 5 will bring a triple camera setup with a devoted periscope lens with 5x optical and 60 x digital zoom. The staying 2 sensing units are shrouded in secret though we’re anticipating a large and ultrawide combination.

