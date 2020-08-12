iQOO 5 BMW edition appears in an official poster with triple rear camera

iQOO just recently revealed it’s collaboration with BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) season, and today the business exposed the style of the iQOO 5 BMW edition (not the official name) in a poster shared on Weibo.

The iQOO 5 BMW unique edition has a kevlar style on back that houses 3 electronic cameras lined up vertically in the top-left corner. One of these electronic cameras appears to have a periscope lens, and on the best side of the shooters is the LED flash. There’s likewise the text that checks out “Fascination Meets Innovation”.

Other things we can determine from the image are the antenna lines on top and the power secret and volume rocker on the best side of the phone. There are likewise blue accents on the back of the phone, however it’s uncertain if the smart device will in fact come with those or if it’s simply a style result in the poster to match the BMW cars and truck’s headlights visualized above the phone.

The iQOO 5 BMW edition will show up on August 17 along with the routine iQOO 5, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, pack a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, and assistance 120 W quick charging.

Source (in Chinese)