iQOO 5 appears on Geekbench as Pro version poses for the camera

The iQOO 5 showing up on August 17 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and thanks to Master Lu benchmark listing, we understand it will be coupled with 8GB RAM. Now the smart device has actually turned up on Geekbench, which exposes there will be a 12 GB RAM choice as well.

Additionally, live pictures of what’s supposedly the iQOO 5 Pro have actually appeared on Chinese social media network Weibo, which expose the smart device will sport a curved screen with a punch hole in the upper-left corner.

The back of the smart device has a kevlar style and looks the exact same as the BMW edition. It houses a triple camera with a periscope module, and has blue accents on the left and ideal sides.









Alleged dripped pictures of iQOO 5 Pro and its retail box

The iQOO 5 is validated to load a 120 Hz screen and assistance 120 W quickly charging, and we can anticipate the Pro version to likewise have these functions onboard. We’ll understand more about the iQOO 5 duo’s specifications, rates, and schedule on Monday.

Source 1, Source 2 ( in Chinese)|Via