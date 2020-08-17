iQOO 5 and 5 Pro unveiled with 120Hz screens, Snapdragon 865 and blazing fast charging speeds

Up and coming video gaming powerhouse iQOO exposed its most current flagship offerings with theiQOO 5 and 5 Pro The 2 gadgets are practically similar though the Pro brings a marquee 120W fast wired charging and a periscope module around its back. You’ll likewise discover the Pro variation in unique BMW M Motorsport tastes with back ends up in carbon black and white leather with BMW’s blue and red accents colors to honor the budding collaboration in between the 2 brand names.







Both iQOO 5 series phones come with curved 6.56-inch AMOLED screens with a 120Hz revitalize rate and punch hole cutout in the leading left corner for the 16MP selfie web cam. The curvature on the Pro design is more noticable than on the vanilla design. The panels likewise show off 240Hz touch reaction and 1,300 nits of peak brightness and support the HDR10+ requirement. There’s likewise an in-display finger print reader and double stereo speakers.

The video camera setup on the iQOO 5, includes the excellent 50MP Samsung GN1 gimbal sensing unit discovered on the vivo X50 Pro+ with OIS along with a 13MP ultrawide snapper and a 13MP picture lens.



iQOO 5 Pro (left) and iQOO 5 (right) video camera setups

The 5 Pro maintains the primary and ultrawide shooters however likewise brings an 8MP periscope module efficient in 5X optical and as much as 60x hybrid zoom. Not your common player phone video camera …