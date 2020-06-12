iQoo 3 Volcano Orange Colour Variant Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo 3 Volcano Orange colour variant is currently available for purchase in India. The new colour option comes alongside the present Quantum Silver and Tornado Black versions. It is initially available in the 128GB storage model. The iQoo 3 was launched in the country in both 4G and 5G options. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and has as much as 12GB of RAM. With the given hardware, the iQoo 3 currently competes against the Mi 10 5G that debuted last month.

iQoo 3 price in India, availability details

The iQoo 3 price in India is set at Rs. 34,990 for the base, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB storage model carries a price of Rs. 37,990. The 128GB storage option with the newly launched Volcano Orange colour can be acquired for purchase through Flipkart and the iQoo website. However, the 256GB model with the new colour option has been listed on Flipkart with a “coming soon” tag. There is not any word on whether the company would launch a 5G option in the Volcano Orange colour variant.

It is important to highlight that while iQoo launched the iQoo 3 in India in Quantum Silver, Tornado Black, and Volcano Orange colour options, it hadn’t put the Volcano Orange option on sale until recently.

The company didn’t react to a query regarding the delay in the availability of the 3rd colour variant at the time of publishing this story.

Late last month, iQoo announced that customers can buy the iQoo 3 at an effective price as low as Rs. 31,990 by using an ICICI Bank credit card. That offer is valid until June 15 across all of the variants and colour options.

iQoo 3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 3 runs Android 10 with iQoo UI 1.0 on top and comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) HDR+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, in conjunction with up to 12GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the iQoo 3 supplies a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor having an f/1.79 lens, paired with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.46 telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens. There can be a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

In terms of selfies, the iQoo 3 includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, having an f/2.45 lens. The selfie camera is housed inside the hole-punch display.

The iQoo 3 has as much as 256GB of onboard storage that isn’t expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the telephone include 5G (optional), 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 4,400mAh battery that supports a prietary 55W Super FlashCharge technology. Besides, the phone measures 158.51×74.88×9.16mm and weighs 214.5 grams.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.