iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition has been launched in China with some design adjustments over the vanilla iQoo 3. The Transformers Limited Edition is up for pre-order and is available in a single RAM and storage configuration. It comes with the Transformers (Autobot) emblem on the again in addition to some gold accents across the trim and digital camera module. The iQoo branding on the again is in gold as properly. Otherwise, the cellphone has the identical specs because the common iQoo 3.

iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition value

The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition is priced at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) for the only 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It went up for pre-sale on May 25 and it is going to proceed until May 31. Official sale will begin from June 1.

As of now, there isn’t any data on whether or not the iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition will come to worldwide markets or not.

iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition specs

The cellphone has the identical specs because the iQoo 3 that launched in India in February. The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition runs Android 10 with the iQoo UI on high. It includes a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) HDR 10+ Super AMOLED show with pixel density of 409ppi and 180Hz contact sampling fee. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition packs a quad rear digital camera setup that features a 48-megapixel principal digital camera with an f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.46 telephoto lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and lastly a 2-megapixel portrait digital camera. On the entrance is a 16-megapixel selfie digital camera with an f/2.45 aperture housed inside a hole-punch.

This variant of the iQoo 3 comes with 128GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity choices embody 5G, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Glonass, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is backed by a 4,440mAh battery with help for the proprietary 55W Super FlashCharge know-how. The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition measures 158.51×74.88×9.16mm and weighs 214.5 grams. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as properly.

