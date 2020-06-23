iQoo 3 Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

iQoo is the latest smartphone brand to enter the Indian market, even though most organizations aim at the budget segment to produce a mark, iQoo is going another way. The iQoo 3 has been tasked with the duty of putting this brand on the map, and it features some serious hardware. For starters, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the most powerful processor available for Android phones. That’s not all, the top-end type of the iQoo 3 also sports 5G connectivity (which is only great for boasting since we don’t possess the networks in India yet). With a starting price of Rs. 36,990, the iQoo 3 seems to offer good value in writing. Should you put your hard earned money on this new player? We review the unit to find out.

iQoo 3 design

When we got our first look at the iQoo 3, and we were happy with how a device is created. It absolutely feels premium and quite heavy at 214.5g. A 6.44-inch AMOLED display dominates the front of the device. It has a tiny hole-punch for the selfie camera. Bezel size is kept in check and you get thin borders all around the display.

The earpiece is on the frame of the iQoo 3 and is quite hard to identify. The company has chosen a metal frame which helps provide the device its heft and premium feel. You will notice this when you pick it up in an air-conditioned room. The power and volume buttons are on the right of the device and so are very well positioned. You will not have to shuffle the smartphone in both hands to reach them. The power button is completed in orange and has a knurled texture to help you believe it is by feel.

iQoo has additionally added capacitive shoulder buttons on the same side. These are situated in such a fashion that your index fingers will rest in it when holding the device in landscape orientation. The left side of the iQoo 3 features a smart button which can be used to summon the Google Assistant. This phone features a 3.5mm audio jack on the top, as the USB Type-C port and loudspeaker have reached the bottom.

The iQoo 3 packs a 4,440mAh battery

The rear panel of the device is Corning Gorilla Glass 6 which should make it withstand daily use. iQoo offers this smartphone in three colour variants: Tornado Black, Quantum Silver, and Volcano Orange. Our review unit was the Tornado black variant, but we do just like the Volcano Orange finish because it isn’t quite typical.

Just similar to other smartphones on the market, the iQoo 3 boasts of a quad-camera setup at the back. The camera module looks just like what we’ve seen on several other recent phones. The iQoo 3 packs in a 4,440mAh battery and gets a 55W “Super FlashCharge” charger in the box which can only help the device charge quickly.

iQoo 3 specifications and software

The iQoo 3 features top-of-the-line hardware and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. This could be the most powerful chip powering Android smartphones at the moment, with one core clocked at 2.8GHz, three cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and the other four clocked at 1.8GHz.

iQoo has launched three variants of the iQoo 3 in the Indian market. The base variant offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and costs Rs. 36,990, as the mid-spec variant has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and costs Rs. 39,990. The top-end version of the iQoo 3 gets 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as well as 5G, and costs 44,990. The iQoo 3 supplies the latest UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM on all variants.

Unlike the Realme X50 Pro 5G (Review) that offers 5G on all variants, only the top-end type of the iQoo 3 gets 5G connectivity. As we realize, 5G networks aren’t for sale in India yet but if you prefer a device that’s future-proof, the top-end variant is the anyone to get. We had the top-end variant for this review.

The 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display has a 409ppi pixel density and support for HDR10+. iQoo has Schott Xensation UP glass for protection and claims a 91.4 % screen-to-body ratio.

Only the top-variant of the iQoo 3 sports 5G connectivity

Connectivity options on the iQoo 3 include 5G (top variant only), dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and GLONASS. It also houses a 4,440mAh battery and you get yourself a 55W Super FlashCharge charger in the box. This charger features a 90-degree pill-shaped connector which iQoo claims is useful when you need to charge the smartphone while gaming.

In terms of computer software, the iQoo 3 ships with iQoo UI 1.0 along with Android 10. The UI looks as being similar to Vivo’s new FuntouchOS with a different theme on it. We liked the UI since it was easy and simple to use. Thankfully, iQoo hasn’t fiddled with the quick toggle settings, unlike on Vivo phones, which need a swipe up from underneath of the display.

iQoo’s UI won’t have an app drawer and all icons are close to the home screen. Similar to Samsung’s One UI, this UI too has reachability in mind. One can simply swipe down on a setting screen to create options attainable. This is advantageous for one-handed situations. There are a lot of customisation options on the iQoo 3. You can choose from different animations for the lockscreen and for fingerprint and face recognition. This phone also has an Always-On display.

Users have the choice to switch from the traditional three-button navigation layout to swipe gestures. This is simple to use and iQoo has also implemented a quick launch gesture once you swipe right back and hold. Vivo’s smart assistant Jovi is also present on the unit.

The iQoo 3 comes bundled with a 55W fast charger

Android features such as for example Digital Wellbeing and Parental controls will also be present. The iQoo 3 has a Monster Mode which bumps the CPU performance all of the way up and disables all power-saving measures. It also changes the theme of the smartphone as a visual indicator. There’s also Ultra Game Mode in which all the gaming top features of the smartphone are activated.

The iQoo 3 includes a fair level of bloatware such as for example Helo, Dailyhunt, Flipkart, Facebook, WPS Office, Amazon Shopping, and Opera. The device also has an unique app store called V-Appstore. We understand that apps such as for example Dailyhunt and Helo are designed for generating spammy notifications in the event that you launch them. We would recommend that you uninstall these apps if you do not intend to utilize them.

iQoo 3 performance and battery life

The display on the iQoo 3 won’t have a refresh rate more than 60Hz however the colour reproduction is very good. It has good viewing angles and is readable under sunlight. There are three colour modes to choose from and you will also tweak the colour temperature. Yes, the iQoo 3 has a tiny hole-punch, nonetheless it won’t distract you while viewing content. We weren’t happy with the loudspeaker on the iQoo 3 though. There isn’t any stereo output and the speaker sounds too tinny for our liking.

The in-display fingerprint scanner, as well as the face unlock feature are quick to unlock the smartphone. We failed to have any issues while using apps or playing games. Since we had the very best variant with 12GB of RAM, multitasking was a piece of cake, and the telephone was not forced to kill older apps in the backdrop.

The iQoo 3 runs Android 10 out of the box

We ran benchmarks on the unit to observe how it fares. The Realme X50 Pro 5G could be the only other smartphone available in the market at the moment with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, and so the iQoo 3 won’t have a lot of competition. In AnTuTu, the iQoo 3 were able to score 5,89,299 which was impressive. It also got 932 and 3,359 points in Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core tests respectively, which was more than what the Realme X50 Pro 5G achieved. The iQoo 3 scored 61fps and 42 fps in GFXBench’s T-Rex and Car Chase benchmarks respectively. 3DMark’s Slingshot Extreme and Slingshot scores were 7,292 and 9,066 respectively.

We played PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends to measure the gaming performance of the iQoo 3. Both games ran at high settings and we did not notice any lag or stutter. We also put the gaming triggers to the test while playing PUBG Mobile. We found them to be useful and so they helped improve our game.

You’ll be pleased to understand that the iQoo 3 delivers good battery life. In our HD video loop test, it managed to continue for 19 hours and 13 minutes. With regular use, this phone can last about a day and a half with no issues. In our charging test, the iQoo 3 managed to charge to 78 percent in 30 minutes and took about 50 minutes to charge completely. A short five-minute charge was capable of obtaining the smartphone to 16 % which is impressive. Some may point out that the Realme X50 Pro 5G charges to 100 percent quicker, but it includes a 65W charger and has an inferior battery at 4,200mAh.

iQoo 3 cameras

The iQoo 3 sports a quad-camera module at the back which reminds us of the Vivo V17. The primary camera features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 582 sensor having an f/1.79 aperture, and the secondary one is just a 13-megapixel telephoto camera having an f.2.46 aperture which is with the capacity of 2x optical zoom and 20X digital zoom. The other two are a 13-megapixel wide-angle-camera having an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera app is identical as to the we are used to seeing on Vivo smartphones and is fairly simple to get around it.

The iQoo 3 packs a quad-camera setup at the back

The iQoo 3 was quick to lock focus, and the AI could figure out what the phone was pointing towards. It would also suggest which camera to use to take a particular shot. In daylight, the smartphone metered light correctly. Photos taken in the daylight were decent, however the colour tone was off in a couple of shots.

iQoo 3 daylight camera sample (tap to see full-size image)

iQoo 3 wide-angle camera sample (tap to see full-size image)

iQoo 3 telephoto camera sample (tap to see full-size image)

The output had decent details but we could see grains on zooming in. Switching to the wide-angle-camera reduces image quality and there is noticeable distortion at the edges. We also noticed that the color tone was slightly off. The telephoto camera does 2x optical zoom and captures decent details just as the primary camera.

iQoo 3 close-up camera sample (tap to see full-size image)

iQoo 3 macro camera (tap to see full-size image)

Close-ups shot with the primary camera were good. The smartphone also manages a natural depth effect between your subject and the background. You can also just take macro shots with the iQoo 3 by switching to the wide-angle-camera. Macro shots had good detail and the iQoo 3 does enable you to get near to the subject.

iQoo 3 portrait camera sample (tap to see full-size image)

Portrait shots turned out well, and the iQoo 3 managed good edge detection. The phone does enable you to set the degree of blur before taking a shot, but details were not good compared to how many other smartphones in this budget range can produce.

iQoo 3 low-light camera sample (tap to see full-size image)

iQoo 3 night mode camera sample (tap to see full-size image)

Low-light camera performance was average as well, and we found our sample shots to be low on details. Switching to Night mode only made a slight big difference, with areas in shadow appearing brighter with slightly better details.

iQoo 3 selfie sample (tap to see full-size image)

Selfies taken with the iQoo 3 turned out better outdoors. The output was sharp, and the smartphone applies beautification by default. When shooting in bright environments, the smartphone enables HDR automatically which helps deliver better output.

Video recording tops out at 4K 60fps for the primary camera and 1080p 60fps for the selfie shooter. In daylight, we noticed that video had hook shimmer effect. There is just a Super Steady mode aswell which stabilises shakes, but there is still shimmer in the output. Low-light video clip is unusable, but the Super steady mode delivered significantly better output.

Verdict

The iQoo 3 could be the first smartphone from this new brand in India, also it does pack in some really powerful hardware. It is one of the very few smartphones in the market to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and sport UFS 3.1 storage. There is 5G connectivity aswell if you fork out Rs. 44,990 for the top variant. Since 5G networks aren’t available in India at the moment, it is possible to opt for the lower variants without worrying an excessive amount of. However, we might have preferred 5G to be standard like with the Realme X50 Pro 5G (Review).

The computer software on the iQoo 3 is good, once you take the time to get rid of the preinstalled bloatware. The cameras, however, fell short on multiple occasions. Apart from its camera performance, the iQoo 3 does not give any reason to complain.

