iQoo 3 Pro With 4,500mAh Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Tipped; Price Leaked

iQoo 3 was launched in India in February with quad rear cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. A tipster is now claiming that the telephone has sibling, namely iQoo 3 Pro that will likely come in three storage variants. The Pro variant of iQoo 3 will pack a larger 4,500mAh battery and 6.56-inch screen, the tipster hints. The iQoo 3 is also tipped to support fast charging. Since iQoo is yet to announce the development of the smartphone, it is advised taking the data with a pinch of salt.

iQoo 3 Pro price (expected)

According to a tipster on Weibo, the iQoo 3 Pro price will start at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 43,000) in China for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone is also believed to come in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants with price tags of CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 46,200) and CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 50,500), respectively.

The exact availability date of the smartphone is unclear. To recall, the 4G and 5G variants of iQoo 3 were launched in India in February.

iQOO 3 Pro specifications (expected)

As per the Weibo post, the iQoo 3 Pro is believed to feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. The display and rear side of the telephone are tipped to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The iQoo 3 Pro will reportedly be powered by unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The phone will pack LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the post hints. It also highlights that the iQOO 3 Pro will run on Android 10.

In terms of the cameras, the phone will more than likely carry quad rear cameras, just like iQoo 3. However, the tipster indicates that the rear camera setup on the phone should include a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor by having an ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the phone is tipped to accommodate a 16-megapixel sensor in front.

The iQoo3 Pro will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. Tipster also suggests that the telephone will attain a full charge in 30 minutes. Other features of the telephone, as tipped by the tipster include, liquid cooling technology along side graphite sheet heat dissipation, X-axis linear motor, super line dual stereo speakers, and NFC support.

