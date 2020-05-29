iQoo 3 Now Has an Effective Price of Rs. 31,990 With ICICI Bank Offer

iQoo 3, the primary smartphone in India from iQoo is now obtainable at a decrease efficient value because of an provide with ICICI Credit playing cards. It is lately received a value lower which introduced its value right down to Rs. 34,990, a value discount of Rs 2,000 from Rs. 36,990. iQoo is now providing the cellphone at an efficient value of Rs. 31,990 — however just for ICICI Credit Card customers.

iQoo 3 value in India

The iQoo 3 continues to be promoting at its revised value of Rs 34,990 which occurred late final month. ICICI Bank together with iQoo is providing an prompt low cost of Rs. 3,000 on all variants of the iQoo 3. This brings the efficient value of the bottom mannequin of the iQoo 3 to Rs. 31,990 down from Rs. 34,990. The mid-variant and the 5G top-variant additionally get the profit of this provide as their efficient costs are right down to Rs. 34,990 and 41,990 from Rs. 37,990 and Rs 44,990 respectively.

Buyer can avail this provide by buying the cellphone utilizing an ICICI Credit card or by buying iQoo 3 on EMI. This provide is legitimate on Flipkart and iQoo’s web site from May 29 until June 15, 2020.

iQoo 3 specs

The iQoo 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and is obtainable in three variants. The base variant of the iQoo 3 provides 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage, mid-variant provides 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, whereas the highest variant has 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Only the highest variant has help for 5G whereas the opposite two variants are 4G solely.

iQoo lately additionally introduced that this smartphone will obtain Android 11 and a assured replace to Android 12, in addition to safety updates for 3 years. The iQoo 3 has a quad-camera setup on the again and packs in a 4,440mAh battery. It additionally has help for 55W Super FlashCharge quick charging.

