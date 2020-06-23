iQoo 3 First Impressions | NDTV Gadgets 360

iQoo could be the latest smartphone brand to enter the already competitive Indian market. This new brand has been spun off from Vivo pretty much exactly the same way that Realme was spun removed from its parent company Oppo. What is interesting could be the positioning of iQoo in the Indian market. While Vivo hardly ever really targeted the flagship segment, iQoo is planning to do just that. The responsibility to make a mark is resting on the iQoo 3, the brand’s first smartphone to launch in India. It sports hardware that’s more powerful than any Vivo smartphone currently available in the market, but in the event you seriously consider buying it? We got to invest some time with the newest iQoo 3 and listed here are our first impressions of the device.

The iQoo 3 wasn’t a really well kept secret. Thanks to multiple leaks, we already knew what the unit looked like and had a good idea of the hardware it packed. What we now know is its price. The iQoo 3 without 5G starts at Rs. 36,990 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and is also available with 256GB of storage for Rs. 39,990. Although a 5G modem must be paired with the Snapdragon 865 processor, iQoo has implemented these two variants without active 5G functionality.

The sole version with 5G (which might also be advertised because the iQoo 3 5G) has identical core specifications. If you select this version, you’ll also get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it is priced at Rs. 44,990. The recently launched Realme X50 Pro 5G (First Impressions) is priced more aggressively starting at Rs. 37,999 and shares the same processor as the iQoo 3.

When we got our on the job the device we were impressed with its quality. The iQoo 3 is well constructed and feels premium in the hand. While the style does have hints of the Vivo V17 (Review), which we reviewed time ago, the general finish is more preferable. At 214.5g, the iQoo 3 is heavy but still manageable. This could possibly be due to the premium materials utilized in its construction as well as the 4,440mAh battery that it packs in.

We such as the big 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a tiny hole-punch display on top right corner. It sports a full-HD+ resolution and it has very good viewing angles. It also has different colour modes to choose from, something we will explore when we review this smartphone. We like this the borders are quite thin and not quite invisible in the event that you set a dark wallpaper on the unit. iQoo has pre-applied a screen protector on the unit.

The iQoo 3 feels premium to hold

The iQoo 3 includes a slightly rounded metal frame, which makes the unit comfortable to make use of. We found the power and the volume buttons to be well positioned and simple to reach when holding the smartphone in the hand. The power button also offers a texture on it rendering it simple to distinguish purely by feel. On the right side, the iQoo 3 has capacitive shoulder buttons which are easy to hit when holding the smartphone in landscape orientation, such as when gaming. The left side of the frame only has a smart button which may be used to summon the Google Assistant.

iQoo supplies a 3.5mm headphone socket on the smartphone towards the top, so if you still prefer utilizing a wired headset the iQoo 3 enables you to do so. At the bottom, it has the USB Type-C port, the SIM tray, and the loudspeaker.

The straight back panel of the phone is manufactured out of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and should have the ability to withstand the rigours of regular usage. It is slightly curved at the sides rendering it comfortable to keep. The camera module again reminds us of the Vivo V17. While there’s some similarity between the two phones when it comes to looks, the sensors used are very different. The iQoo 3 packs in a quad-camera setup that is made up of 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it packs in a 16-megapixel camera. We are curious to observe how all these cameras fare inside our detailed review.

iQoo 3 sports a quad-camera setup

iQoo has bundled a 55W “Super FlashCharge” charger in the box, which will help charge the smartphone quickly. When we reviewed the Realme X2 Pro (Review) we saw how quickly a 50W charger could top it up. However, it is one of the primary chargers we’ve ever seen.

The iQoo 3 is one of hardly any smartphones currently in the market that sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. This is definitely an octa-core SoC manufactured utilizing a 7nm process. It has Kryo 585 cores and an Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone also supports UFS3.1 storage, that is the latest standard, and LPDDR5 RAM. It comes in two variants, a base version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and an increased one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The iQoo 3 is a dual-SIM smartphone with two Nano-SIM slots.

Unlike Vivo smartphones which ship with the FunTouch OS skin, the iQoo 3 runs iQoo UI along with Android 10. The smartphone feels snappy, and we found the UI to be simple to use. However, Vivo’s Jovi smart assistant occurs. In the brief time that we used this smartphone, we found the UI to be better than FunTouch OS.

With a powerful processor, big battery, quick charging, and a quad-camera setup, the iQoo 3 gets the ingredients of a great smartphone. Has this new brand done enough to succeed and make a name for it self? Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the full report on the iQoo 3, coming soon.