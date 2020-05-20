iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition announced

iQOO revealed the iQOO 3 5G back in February in 3 shades – Volcano Orange, Tornado Black, as well as QuantumSilver Today, the Chinese phone manufacturer brought a scandal sheet of the iQOO 3 5G, called iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition.

The iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition shares the internals of the routine iQOO 3 5G yet features an Autobots logo design on the back listed below which is the business logo design as well as up leading, best beside the cams, is the message that reviews “Monster Inside”.

The back panel has a carbon fiber look that’s most likely simply an unique paint work under the glass. The edges of the L-shaped quad cam component have a gold shade accent, much like the structures as well as quantity rocker, with the power switch on the best side repainted with an orange shade.

iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition

The iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition runs Android 10- based iQOO UI out of package yet it comes packed with unique symbols, wallpapers, as well as “interactive interfaces” personalized to the Transformers style.

Additionally, the Transformers Limited Edition gets here in an unique retail box that includes a Transformers- branded safety instance as well as battery charger.

The iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition is available in a solitary 12 GB/128 GB arrangement as well as will certainly take place sale in China starting June 1, which is likewise when we’ll learn more about its rate.

The routine variation with the very same memory arrangement is valued at CNY3,798 ($535/ $490), yet we think the Transformers Limited Edition will certainly regulate a costs.

You can head over below to check out the thorough created evaluation of the routine iQOO 3 5G to recognize everything about it.

Source 1, Source 2 ( both in Chinese)|Via