IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker,Asimom 28W Portable Speakers with Enhanced Bass,Bluetooth 5.0,Wireless Stereo Pairing,12H Playtime,Beat-Driven Light for Outdoor Beach Pool,Support TF Card,AUX-in

56W Stereo Pairing

Effortlessly pair two EX70 for synchronized playback with separate left and right channels. Lights sync music beat, and you will find ultimate party sound and atmosphere.

Incredible Sound

High-quality neodymium drivers create bouncy sound with breathtaking clarity. Twin symmetric passive radiators enclose bass to enhance thundering.

Exceptional Accuracy

Advanced DSP Technology denies audio imperfections entry into your ear, delivers more precise sonic detail and more enjoyable listening experience.

Light Control Button

Turn off or change the light patterns to create a just-the-right atmosphere. Multi-colored LEDs react and phase in time with the beat.

All-Weatherproof

With waterproof IPX7-rated casing, you can keep the music playing even after full submersion. Ideal for around yard, beach, or at a pool party.

Anti-shock & Easy Handle

Rubbery surface material with rounded edges to anti-shock. Flexible handle strap for comfortable handle.

ASIMOM /A Brand Under DOSS

High-Fidelity Sound

28W drivers’ configuration pumps out the bass that drops deeper and deeper with every beat. Precision EQ and DRC adjustment create a true-volume, crystal-clear sound at the highest rate due to sound distortion <1%.

Bluetooth V5.0

The latest Bluetooth v5.0 provides the fastest and stable connection range up to 66ft. Built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

Extended Playtime

Up to 12 hours of non-stop music to keep the party going all day or all night. The outdoor speakers can also support external Aux-in cable or TF card.

18-month Replacement Responsibility

Come with EX70 speaker, you will get a USB charging cable, AUX-in cable, Quick Start Guide. With an 18-Months replacement responsibility, no matter what problems you have with the product, please contact Asimom immediately via Amazon or thank you card.

True Wireless Stereo Pairing: Connect two Asimom EX70 portable speakers for 360° stereo sound and double volume, both audio and lights synch automatically to your device.

IPX7 Dustproof & Waterproof: To be dustproof, mudproof, shockproof, rainproof, snowproof, you can listen to Bluetooth speakers effortlessly in any environment.

Cool flashing Lights: The wireless Bluetooth speaker builds energy with multicolored line light, and the flashing strobe makes music more dynamic and attractive. You can enjoy the different lights mode for home party, beach, camping or outdoor travel.

Bluetooth 5.0: The latest Bluetooth version and 66ft Bluetooth range deliver a stronger, more stable connection. The outdoor speakers have build-in Mic, support TF card and AUX-in.