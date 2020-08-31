IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Portable Speaker, EDUP HOME 5.0 Bluetooth Portable Speaker,12-Hour Long Playtime, Wireless Camping Speaker with Surround Sound Stereo



EDUP HOME BeatBomb Portable Bluetooth Speaker



Bluetooth 5.0 Technology

Connects easily and sounds great with any Bluetooth devices.

IPX7 Water Resistant

Perfect for the beach, poolside, or everywhere you go. (NOTE: Do not soak the product in the water for a long time)

100 foot Bluetooth Range

Easily connect the two speakers together, turn your Echo Dot, Echo, iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or any Bluetooth device into a high-quality stereo system

High Quality Clear Sound

The High-Quality Sound, Power and features makes the BeatBomb to be Perfect Bluetooth Speaker. Unique design facing bass radiator enhance the sound quality of the music and vocals.

Longer Battery Playtime

Play from morning till night with 12 hours of playtime, or you can play your music while the BeatBomb speaker is charging so you keep the music going around the clock

TWS Technology

Easily connect the two speaker together, long press the button of both our speakers at the same time until both lights in and steady. TWS connection distance> 20ft

Colorful Party Light

When device turned on, the default setting is switch on the random RGB colorful party lights, the beat will change with the voice volume and beat of the music.

