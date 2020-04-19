iPhone SE vs. Pixel 3A, Galaxy S10E, Galaxy A51: What’s the best budget phone?

Apple has announced its budget phone the iPhone SE 2020 which will be a sequel to the original 2016 iPhone SE. It will have a few more features like the A13 Bionic processor, wireless charging and a physical home button. Along with Apple’s budget entry, there is the release of other budget entries like Google Pixel 3A, Samsung Galaxy S10E, and Galaxy A51. How do they compare on the important aspects?

Display:

Apple iPhone SE 2020 falls short on the display end as it comes with the classic Retina HD but a small 4.7-inch screen and 1,334×750 pixels resolution. Pixel 3A comes with a 5.6-inch gOLED screen and 2,220×1,080 pixels resolution. Samsung Galaxy 10E arrives with a 5.8-inch AMOLED display with 2,280×1,080 pixels resolution. Samsung Galaxy A51 enters the market with a 6.5-inch FHD AMOLED display with 2,400×1,080 pixels resolution.

Performance:

Apple seems to get a point here since it comes with the amazing A13 Bionic processor. Google Pixel 3A stays with the midrange Snapdragon 670. Samsung Galaxy S10E comes close to Apple with the top-end Snapdragon 855 while Galaxy A51 pulls back with a 2.3GHz octa-core processor.

Camera:

Apple comes short with a 12 MP rear camera and a 7 MP selfie camera. Google Pixel 3A arrives with a 12.2 MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy S10E is equipped with a 12 MP wide-angle camera and 16 MP ultra-wide camera as well as a 10 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A51 makes a great effort by providing 4 cameras – 48 MP+12 MP+5 MP+5 MP. It also has a 32 MP selfie camera.

Battery:

Apple has not disclosed its battery. Google Pixel 3A comes with a 3,000 mAh while 3,100 mAh is powering up Samsung Galaxy S10E. The Galaxy A51 arrives with a 4,000 mAh powerful battery.

