iPhone SE vs. iPhone 11 comparison: Which new iPhone should you buy?

The new iPhone SE, available for pre-order now, is about $300 cheaper than the baseline iPhone 11 model ($699/£729/AU$1,199). Having said that, which one’s the better buy in the market.

Priced at a modest $399/£419/AU$749, the SE is a sequel to Apple’s 2016 hit of the same name. At a meager 4.7 inches, it is considerably smaller than Apple’s flagship and its XR model.

Apple has generously upgraded the device over the past 4 years, with some features like wireless charging, exclusively wireless headphones, water resistance, and better camera specs.

Size and design: iPhone SE is small and compact

While the SE is at 4.7 inches, with a compact, and hand-friendly gripability, the iPhone 11 comes at a whopping 6.1 inches, which is large and can afford better resolution for apps and videos alike. The SE will now be the only iPhone with a home button.

When it comes to water resistance, the SE has a rating of IP67 vs iPhone 11’s IP68; while the former comes in black, white, and red only, the latter also has pastel yellow, green, and purple as options.

Camera: iPhone 11 has the upper hand

The SE comes with a normal-media-usage-worthy 12MP single camera. iPhone 11 boasts a wide-angle camera, a 2x optical zoom that doesn’t allow image distortion, and Night mode. It also has a better front camera at 12MP vs the SE’s 7MP and can record in 4K and slow motion, compared to the SE’s 1080p.

Processor and battery: Both have A13 Bionic

Both phones come with the same processor, the A13 Bionic. Although, because of Apple’s penchant for keeping battery specs a secret it is difficult, rumors say that the SE’s battery is inferior.

