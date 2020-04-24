iPhone SE review: Apple’s $399 iPhone lives up to the hype

The budget phone from Apple, Apple iPhone SE seems to have lived up to the expectations it had set up.

Despite coming at a cheaper price, the iPhone SE arrives with the brain or processing power of an iPhone 11 – that is, the A13 processor. It also has water resistance and wireless charging technology. The display might seem a bit smaller compared to other smartphones since it is a 4.7-inch display but that just means that you get to feel the iPhone 8 effect from it.

Essentially, iPhone SE is the iPhone 8 with a modified brain of iPhone 11 pro. The newest model from Apple comes at an affordable cost of $399.

