iPhone SE pre-orders start, delivery dates quickly slip to early May in the US

Today Apple began taking pre-orders for the brand-new iPhone SE it introduced previously today. The pre-orders went online in the US as well as over 40 various other nations as well as regions. These pre-orders are intended to start delivery in specifically one week from today, on April 24.

However, if you have not yet placed in your pre-order in the US, you will in fact have some even more waiting to do up until your brand-new iPhone SE reaches you. That’s due to the fact that the delivery dates have actually currently slid to early May at this moment, as well as certainly may slip also additionally in the following couple of hrs or days.

This suggests the brand-new iPhone SE appears to be rather preferred, particularly in theUS Then once again, we do not recognize specifically what Apple’s first supply for the gadget was, so it may likewise simply be an instance of inadequate supply. Whatever the truth, if you desire an iPhone SE you may also act quickly on that particular pre-order.

Things appear to be much less severe in various other components of the globe, where delivery quotes of April 24 are still being revealed in Apple’s on the internet shops.

The iPhone SE is essentially an iPhone 8 that’s powered by the most recent A13 chipset, as well as has actually enhanced video camera software application. It’s supplied in black, white, as well as red. For comprehensive rates details, have a look at our explainer message.

