iPhone SE (2020) vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Apple lately unveiled its low-cost iPhone SE 2020 after a lot anticipation. The cellphone though retains the design seen in the outdated iPhone 8, it’s powered by the brand new and highly effective A13 Bionic chipset that can also be used in the flagship iPhone 11 collection. On the opposite hand, Samsung, which has been a powerful competitor to Apple, additionally has a comparatively lower-cost however highly effective smartphone – the Galaxy S10 Lite. So, in case you might be questioning how the 2 telephones stack up towards one another, no less than on paper, we’ve made your job barely simpler.

Here’s a fast comparability between Apple iPhone SE 2020 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite smartphones in phrases of their value in India and specs.

iPhone SE 2020 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Price in India

The new iPhone SE (2020) comes in Black, White, and (Product) RED color choices and its value in India begins at Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB storage variant. The cellphone additionally has 128GB and 256GB variants which are priced at Rs. 47,800 and Rs. 58,300, respectively. Unfortunately, Apple has not revealed the supply of iPhone SE (2020) in India but.

On the opposite hand, the 8GB + 128GB unit of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is priced at Rs. 42,100 whereas its 8GB + 512GB unit prices Rs. 47,300. Both the fashions can be found in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue color choices. The cellphone was launched in India in January this 12 months.

iPhone SE 2020 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Specifications

The new iPhone SE (2020) runs iOS 13 out of the field whereas the Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10 with the One UI 2.Zero pores and skin on high. In phrases of the show, the brand new iPhone SE (2020) incorporates a 4.7-inch (750×1,334 pixels) Retina HD IPS LCD show with True Tone tech to regulate white stability. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite incorporates a 6.7-inch (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O show. Notably, iPhone SE (2020) comes with a Touch ID button as part of the house button. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite helps face recognition in addition to contains an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, iPhone SE packs A13 Bionic chipset that additionally powers the flagship iPhone 11 collection. Unfortunately, Apple has not detailed the quantity of RAM that comes with its newest “budget” iPhone. The iPhone SE (2020) runs iOS 13 out of the field. Meanwhile, each the storage fashions of Galaxy S10 Lite have 8GB RAM and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

In phrases of the cameras, iPhone SE (2020) has a single 12-megapixel rear digicam with f/1.Eight aperture that gives a Portrait mode. There’s additionally a 7-megapixel digicam on the entrance with f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy S10 Lite alternatively, packs triple rear digicam setup that features a 48-megapixel essential digicam with f/2.Zero aperture, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle digicam with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro digicam. For selfies, the cellphone features a 32-megapixel digicam with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity choices on the iPhone SE (2020) embrace 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, and Lightning port. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port.

Notably, the small print of the battery on iPhone SE (2020) usually are not revealed by the corporate. However, the cellphone is alleged to final about so long as the iPhone 8, with as much as 13 hours of video playback time. On the opposite, the Galaxy S10 Lite packs 4500mAh battery that helps the proprietary super-fast charging with its 25W adapter.

Lastly, the iPhone SE (2020) weighs 148 grams and measures 138.40×67.30×7.30mm. Galaxy S10 Lite weighs 186 grams and measures 162.50×75.60×8.10mm.

Is iPhone SE the final word ‘inexpensive’ iPhone for India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.