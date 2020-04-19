iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The expected brand-new iPhone SE has actually released inIndia The brand-new iPhone SE features Apple’s A13 Bionic chip as well as has a Touch ID finger print sensing unit beneath the power switch. The phone work on the most recent iphone 13 software program, as well as its price in India begins at simplyRs 42,500 The refresh of the initial iPhone SE released in 2016 was long past due, as well as it has actually ultimately gotten here– in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic. The iPhone SE (2020) has a solitary electronic camera at the back as well as has substantial bezels bordering the screen as it makes use of the iPhone 8 layout.

We pit the brand-new iPhone SE versus the iPhone 11 as well as iPhone 8 to see all the distinctions in between the 3 iPhone versions, a minimum of theoretically.

iPhone SE vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8: Price in India

The iPhone SE (2020) is valued in India beginning atRs 42,500 for the 64 GB storage space variation. The 128 GB version of the brand-new iPhone SE will certainly retail atRs 47,800 as well as the 256 GB variation will certainly set you backRs 58,300

The iPhone SE 2020 will certainly be supplied in Black, White, as well as (Product) RED colour alternatives. Its schedule in the nation hasn’t been exposed yet.

The iPhone 11 was released in September in 2015 at a beginning price ofRs 64,900 for the 64 GB variation. The 128 GB version of the phone is valued atRs 69,900 as well as 256 GB storage space is valued atRs 79,900 After the GST modification, the iPhone 11 is valued atRs 68,300,Rs 73,600, as well asRs 84,100 for the various versions, specifically. The iPhone 11 comes in White, Black, Green Yellow, Purple, as well as (Product) RED alternatives.

The iPhone 8 was released in India atRs 64,00 0 for the 64 GB variation as well as atRs 77,00 0 for the variation with 256 GB storage space. After the just recently presented GST modification, the iPhone 8 is presently provided atRs 40,500 for the 64 GB storage space variation, while its 128 GB version is valued atRs 45,500 It is offered in Gold, Silver, as well as Space Grey.

iPhone SE vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8: Specifications

The iPhone 11 as well as iPhone SE (2020) have actually released with iphone 13 out-of-the-box. The iPhone 8 was released with iphone 11, yet existing customers have actually gotten the iphone 13 upgrade. The iPhone SE (2020) includes a 4.7-inch (750 x1,334 pixels) Retina HD IPS LCD present with 326 ppi pixel thickness. The older iPhone 8 has a 4.7-inch (750 x1,334 pixels) Retina HD screen with 326 ppi pixel thickness. Lastly, the iPhone 11 includes a bigger 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD (828 x1,792 pixels) present with 326 ppi pixel thickness.

The iPhone SE (2020) as well as iPhone 11 are powered by the A13 Bionic chip, whereas the iPhone 8 features the A11 Bionic chip. The previous 2 included 64 GB, 128 GB, as well as 256 GB storage space alternatives, while the iPhone 8 comes in 64 GB as well as 128 GB storage space versions.

As for the electronic cameras, the brand-new iPhone SE (2020) as well as iPhone 8 have a solitary 12- megapixel electronic camera sensing unit (f/1.8 aperture + OIS) at the back together with a LED True Tone blink with SlowSync The brand-new iPhone SE deals Portrait setting because of software program optimizations yet the iPhone 8 does not. The iPhone SE (2020) likewise includes picture Lighting with 6 results (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, HighKey Mono). For selfies as well as video clip conversation, both phones included a 7-megapixel electronic camera at the front, with f/2.2 aperture.

Apple iPhone 11, on the various other hand, features a double back electronic camera arrangement– 12- megapixel wide-angle electronic camera (f/1.8) + 12- megapixel ultra-wide-angle electronic camera (f/2.4). It houses a 12- megapixel selfie electronic camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The battery capability of the 3 phones is not stated by Apple, yet the business does keep in mind that the iPhone SE (2020) battery lasts regarding the like the iPhone 8. The iPhone 11, on the various other hand, lasts as much as one hr longer than the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 sustains Face ID, while the iPhone SE (2020) as well as iPhone 8 phones provide Touch ID assistance. All 3 phones included Bluetooth v5, NFC with viewers setting, as well as GPS.

The iPhone 11 as well as iPhone SE (2020) included Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (WiFi 6) with MIMO, while the iPhone 8 features WiFi 802.11 a/c with MIMO. The iPhone 8 as well as iPhone SE (2020) provide IP67 water as well as dirt resistance, whereas the iPhone 11 is IP68 licensed.

The iPhone 11 is the heaviest at 194 grams, while the iPhone SE (2020) as well as iPhone 8 consider the exact same at 148 grams. Similarly, the iPhone SE (2020) as well as iPhone 8 action the exact same at 138.4 x673 x7.3 mm, while the iPhone 11 procedures at 150.9 x757 x8.3 mm.

