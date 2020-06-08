iPhone SE (2020) Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

This iPhone SE (2020) review isn’t like what we’d write for any other modern-day smartphone. The iPhone SE (2020) is so not the same as other phones in its price range, with regards to features and target audience, that it very nearly seems as if it should be in a different product category. If you have a budget of Rs. 45,000, there are plenty of Android smartphones which may be more logical to buy. Although it’s now the lowest priced current-gen iPhone in Apple’s lineup, the iPhone SE (2020) continues to be hardly affordable by Indian standards. Think of it as a specialised tool for a certain purpose.

As someone who has bought and used the budget-minded iPhone 5c (Review), the original iPhone SE (Review) and the iPhone XR (Review) over time, I have a specific interest in how this new entry-level model feels to make use of and what it brings to the table. In this review, I’ll let you know what exactly you will get for your money, and perhaps the iPhone SE (2020) is entitled to be considered.

iPhone SE (2020) price in India and positioning

If you had been hoping for a far more affordable version of the iPhone 11 (Review) or even the iPhone XR, the new iPhone SE (2020) isn’t it. The negatives seem to jump out very nearly immediately – its conventional design, small screen, and single rear camera are laughable, on top, in a global with no shortage of feature-packed sub-Rs. 10,000 Android phones. Apple’s official starting price of Rs. 42,500 with this model has raised lots of eyebrows, and lots of of you in the comments section have made fun with this. The jump to Rs. 47,800 for the 128GB version is not too drastic, but I do not think there’ll be many takers for the Rs. 58,300 256GB version, that is the variant I tested for this review.

These prices are frustrating because that is meant to be Apple’s latest push in to cost-sensitive markets such as India, and once again our hopes of a genuinely affordable iPhone have already been dashed. Of course, Apple’s own premium positioning is created worse by recently raised taxes, import duties, and the US dollar exchange rate, which are out of the company’s control. On the bright side, iPhone prices do tend to slide after a model has been on the market for a few months, and both Diwali and Prime Day sales could see good deals on the phone.

At the moment the iPhone SE (2020) will compete with the iPhone XR, which costs Rs. 10,000 more on paper but has frequently been discounted to around Rs. 40,000. Ideally, the iPhone SE (2020) would have slotted in at around Rs. 30,000, replacing the iPhone 7 which still sells today. We do hope to see good deals on the new iPhone SE on the next couple of years.

The front and right back are made of glass, while the frame is aluminium

iPhone SE (2020): Who can purchase it?

Maybe you’ve always wanted an iPhone but couldn’t afford one, or even you’re hanging on to a vintage or broken one and can’t upgrade because every new model is very costly. The iPhone SE (2020) should have cared for these obvious targets, and in a global with no discounted iPhone XR, it would have. However, in a few ways, the iPhone XR is a far more modern device (despite its older processor) and is significantly more satisfying to possess and use.

The new iPhone SE doesn’t feel just like what an iPhone – or even a smartphone – should really be today. You aren’t quite getting the modern iPhone experience at less price. That said, it’ll serve the objective of an upgrade and it does run the newest version of iOS with all the current apps you can want.

So who would specifically choose the iPhone SE (2020)? The big potential target markets are people who want a very compact but powerful smartphone, and folks who don’t like change. Smartphone screens have ballooned recently, to the point that “phablet”-sized 6.5-inch screens are now typical. There are no other modern phones that are as compact because the 4.7-inch iPhone SE (2020), as well as the original 4-inch iPhone SE had fans because of its size and portability.

Also, modern phones count on swipe gestures, which perhaps not everyone can habituate themselves to. The iPhone SE (2020) offers familiarity and continuity when everything else is changing so fast.

The thick chin has a capacitive Home button with integral fingerprint sensor

iPhone SE (2020): What it can well

So far, I’ve seemed fairly negative about the iPhone SE (2020), but that is still reasonably limited device. Seen on its own, there is a lot to like, as well as some features that Android models as of this price level don’t offer.

First, let us talk about the appearance and feel of the iPhone SE (2020). It’s very slick and comes with Apple’s typical attention to detail. The human body (and a lot of what’s inside it) is essentially identical to that of the iPhone 8 (Review), right down to every last gram and millimetre. At 148g in weight and just 7.3mm thick, this is a tiny phone, and it is very easy to make use of with just one single hand. It’s so light that it slipped out of my pocket sometimes when I sat down, though thankfully the grip in the hand is good.

The front and rear are typical glass, with the frame made of aluminium. Build quality does seem very good. I’m reviewing the all-black version today, but I do choose the two-tone looks of the white and (Product)RED options. We especially like the IP67 rating for water resistance, which is perhaps not common on Android phones at this price.

Then, there is Apple’s current-gen A13 Bionic processor that is capable of on-device machine learning. This may be the same chip that has been utilized in the much more expensive iPhone 11 Pro models, which says a great deal about Apple’s focus on delivering a certain amount of performance and show parity with all its new products.

There’s no doubt that the processor is extremely powerful, and you’re unlikely to handle slowdowns for a long time, if at all. That said, while Apple may use the same SoC that’s in its flagships, the business doesn’t discuss detailed specifications, and reports of an underclocked A13 Bionic appear to have some merit.

The screen might be small but its quality is impressive

AnTuTu for iOS gave us a score of 370,086 while an iPhone 11 Pro managed 432,358. These scores also really should not be compared to those of Android devices since AnTuTu is platform-specific. For reference, an iPhone XR managed 366,781 points and the first iPhone SE scored 153,907 utilizing the same version of the benchmark..

Geekbench 5 showed single-core and multi-core score of 1,326 and 2,894 respectively. As for graphics, GFXBench (optimised for Apple’s Metal framework) ran an a good 60fps across all scenes, including the high-end Aztec Ruins scene. This isn’t too surprising thinking about the low screen resolution, and again, really should not be compared to the performance of Android devices.

We played PUBG: Mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends. Both ran very smoothly at High graphics settings. We did believe that the screen was just a little cramped, however the size of the body in accordance with the screen let us obtain a better grip than we’re used to.

The display, while relatively tiny and low-res, offers excellent colour reproduction and viewing angles. Apple’s True Tone feature adjusts the color temperature automatically based on ambient light. You get HDR10 and Dolby Vision, plus Haptic Touch (but perhaps not physical 3D touch like on the iPhone 8) for contextual actions which are tightly integrated with iOS.

Other niceties include dual-SIM functionality (with one physical Nano-SIM slot and something eSIM), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC (though Apple Pay does not work properly in India yet), and stereo speakers. We’re quite pleased to see wireless charging. Although the cameras will be the same as those on the nearly-three-year-old iPhone 8, they are still pretty great, and we’ll do have more on their performance later.

The iPhone SE (2020) is simple to hold and use in one hand

iPhone SE (2020) pc software and ecosystem

The primary benefit of iPhones may be the iOS ecosystem, which is user-friendly and simple, at the price of some customisability. The design is largely consistent and an easy task to live with, and scales down nicely to small iPhone SE (2020)’s screen. Our unit was running iOS 13.4.1 and received the update to 13.5.1 during our review period. You aren’t getting some of the neat features that Android custom skins offer, such as app cloning or perhaps a secure storage space, which would have already been nice to own.

Apple regularly promotes its security and privacy policies as being tighter than Android’s, and promises not to scoop up personally identifying information for profiling and advertising purposes. Apple has a strong track record with software updates, and you’re pretty much fully guaranteed at least another three major versions of iOS at no extra cost. iOS is also free from third-party bloatware and spam, which some expensive Android phones still inflict on buyers.

These are facets that should be considered when deciding whether the iPhone SE (2020) is the best value for money when compared with Android devices at the exact same price level – lots of people focus on hardware specifications without factoring in the cost of pc software development.

iOS is also now tightly integral with several online services. If you’re an existing iPhone (and Mac and/or Apple Watch) user, you’ve probably sunk quite a bit of money into iOS apps. That and the worth of continuity through iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime, AirDrop, Siri, HomeKit, Apple Arcade, and Apple Pay (where applicable) over time will be the primary facets that will keep you on the platform. The (relatively) affordable iPhone SE (2020) is a key part of that strategy, despite the fact that many services will cost you extra in monthly subscription charges.

The iPhone SE (2020) has a single rear camera

iPhone SE (2020): The downsides

In my experience with the iPhone SE (2020) during the period of a few weeks, I set about discovering how its compromises will affect potential buyers. Most importantly, the tiny screen is not perfect for content consumption. It’s nice that there’s no notch, however the size and the 750×1334-pixel resolution do not make for a really crisp experience. Information density is low, and games and videos aren’t very enjoyable.

Battery life isn’t great. We could comfortably get through a complete day of good use with a small amount of video recording and lots of audio and video streaming, but there was not enough left for another morning. Apple doesn’t publish battery capacities but the trusted iFixit teardown tells us that it’s 1,281mAh – paltry by today’s standards. The A13 Bionic SoC contributes to power conserving in day-to-day use, however the screen is just a big drain. Our HD video loop test ran for only 8 hours, 42 minutes, which is well below average.

Apple still ships only a 5W charger in the box and you’ll need to use your own personal if you want to reap the benefits of 18W fast charging. Apple claims that you could get a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes by having an 18W power source, which we couldn’t test. Some people is likewise put off by Apple’s proprietary Lightning cables.

There’s no 3.5mm audio socket. You aren’t getting Apple’s secure and convenient infrared Face ID camera array, which also entails you cannot create Animoji or Memoji characters. 5G is not supported. There’s no U1 ultra-wideband transceiver for precise location detection, which other current iPhones have. Many people will be disappointed with the cameras, and we’ll arrive at that briefly.

Most importantly, the iPhone SE (2020) feels painfully dated. Despite its high-end construction quality, there’s no recovering from the giant forehead and chin on the front, which feel like wasted space in a day and time of all-screen phones. The design dates all the way back again to the iPhone 6 from 2014. The small screen will constrain whatever the powerful SoC may do, including augmented reality apps, 3D games, and even general productivity.

If you think you will be frustrated by these factors now, imagine the method that you might feel in 3 to 5 years, as soon as your iPhone SE (2020) it’s still within its usable lifespan. If you want to use your phone for that long, it might be worth spending more on an iPhone XR now.

iPhone SE (2020) cameras: on top of quality, low on flexibility

You get just one 12-megapixel f/1.8 rear camera and 7-megapixel f/2.2 front camera, that will put lots of people off. I’d have liked wide-angle or telephoto capabilities, but I can certainly live without the not exactly useless low-resolution depth sensors and macro cameras that Android manufacturers seem to love so much.

The cameras of the iPhone SE (2020) combine old hardware with new software. You get the identical sensor and lens specifications as on the iPhone 8, however the A13 Bionic SoC permits some surprising new features and capabilities. There’s a significant long list, actually: you receive a portrait mode with manually variable depth and studio lights using pc software, smart HDR, extended dynamic range in video, and selfie video stabilisation.

iPhone SE (2020) daylight camera sample (tap to see full size)

The iOS camera app matches what you had see on the iPhone 11 or 11 Pro series. Apple now makes more controls accessible in the viewfinder, including photo aspect ratio and video framerate, though this comes at the cost of UI clutter. The primary modes include Timelapse, Slo-Mo, Portrait, and Pano. There is unfortunately no Night mode, like on the iPhone 11 and above.

As for quality, the iPhone 8 was no slouch and so the iPhone SE (2020) isn’t either. The single rear camera is remarkably capable. Daylight samples arrived looking crisp with optimally balanced colours and exposures. Focus wasn’t always perfect, however when it was, the amount of detail in even tiny subjects and fine textures was exceptional. Portrait mode works best once the phone detects a face, but even natural depth of field is quite pleasant when there is a gap between a subject and the background.

iPhone SE (2020) low-light camera sample (tap to see full size)

Unfortunately quality was not as good through the night. Quite some of our shots showed motion blur because of hand shake or moving too soon after hitting the shutter button. Detail was somewhat murky, and we’ve definitely seen better from other phones in this price segment. The camera seemed to do okay with might landscapes in which there is some ambient light.

Video recording rises to 4K at 60fps, though the default is a more useful 1080p at 30fps. We found video quality to be excellent, with smooth stabilisation even when we were walking, and punchy colours which were also balanced nicely. Even at night, we were able to choose detail in reasonably well-lit areas.

The front camera is good, but not great. You get portrait lighting and variable aperture effects, and thankfully no beautification. Depth sensing is quick, and the saved email address details are more accurate in terms of edge detection than what you see in the viewfinder. You can even adjust portrait lighting after going for a shot.

Verdict: the iPhone SE (2020) isn’t for everyone

There’s a lot more to iPhones in general and the iPhone SE (2020) in particular than meets the attention, but it doesn’t fully excuse its high price and odd combination of current-day and recycled features. It’s undeniably frustrating to have to pay for so much and not believe that typical excitement about a fresh product that will do fascinating new things. While the first iPhone SE felt modest and humble to me, this new model just reminds me that I can’t afford something nicer.

Apple knows that many individuals are willing to pay more for the iPhone experience, ecosystem, and brand than they’d for an Android phone. The real question is whether the iPhone SE (2020) offers adequate value, starting at Rs. 42,500. I do not really think so – a price closer to Rs. 30,000 would have worked much better in India, despite how spec-conscious buyers listed here are, and I am hoping that this phone does soon go on sale for around that much.

There are lots of highly capable Android phones at this price level including of course the OnePlus 8 (Review), Samsung Galxy S10 Lite (Review), Realme X50 Pro 5G (Review), and Xiaomi Mi 10 5G (Review) If you’re even considering buying this phone though, you never want any one of them – you want an iPhone. The SE (2020) will fulfil that purpose, but it defintely won’t be totally satisfying. I’d suggest the iPhone XR that is often discounted to this price level, unless size is truly an issue. If you are set on the iPhone SE (2020), you need to wait a couple of months for the purchase price to drop, which it inevitably will.

Is iPhone SE the best ‘affordable’ iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you yourself can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.