iPhone SE (2020) Features 3GB RAM and 1,821mAh Battery, Chinese Telco Tips

iPhone SE (2020) was launched on Wednesday as Apple’s newest providing, and it comes with the brand new A13 Bionic chip. The Cupertino, California-based big has priced the brand new iPhone beginning at Rs. 42,500. But as is with all Apple iPhone fashions, the corporate doesn’t revealed second technology iPhone SE’s RAM and battery capability. However, a Chinese telecom operator has listed the iPhone SE 2020, and it has talked about each these specs on its website.

A list on China Telecom’s website means that the iPhone SE (2020) comes with 3GB RAM and 1,821mAh battery. 9to5Mac was the primary to spot comes with the identical battery because the iPhone 8.

Apple additionally notes on its site that the battery final for about the identical time because the iPhone SE 2020 – so all of it provides up collectively.

This additionally signifies that the iPhone SE (2020) has barely much less RAM than the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro telephones that pack 4GB RAM, every.

According to the Apple website, the refreshed iPhone SE battery can last as long as 13 hours of video playback, Eight hours of video streaming, as much as 40 hours of audio playback. The iPhone Eight is listed to final about the identical time as properly. In distinction, the iPhone 11 gives 17 hours of video playback, 10 hours of video streaming, and as much as 65 hours of audio playback. All three telephones assist an 18W charger that may cost the iPhones as much as 50 p.c in simply 30 minutes.

