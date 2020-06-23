iPhone, iPad Users Will Finally Be Able to Set Default Apps for Browser, Email With iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

iPhone and iPad users will now be able to change the default email and browser apps with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. This development was revealed all through Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 online event where a large amount of announcements were made and details were shared in regards to the upcoming next iteration of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more. While this particular feature was not step by step during the event, it was area of the slides revealing all the new features in the new operating-system.

During the keynote, Apple detailed most of the new features coming to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, in addition to shared details about the upcoming macOS 11 Big Sur. One announcement that type of went underneath the radar was the ability to set a default browser and email app on iPhones and iPads. With iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, users will be able to set a default app for their browser and email that’ll not have to be Safari or Apple Mail app.

This means users will now have the ability to click a link and have it open in Chrome, Firefox or any other browser app which they like, rather than having to use Safari by default. Similarly, with emails, users will now have the ability to use Gmail or Outlook to open email links by default.

Apple’s iOS 14 Preview page mentions in the Settings section, “Set a default web browser and email app that launch when you click a link or want to compose a new mail message.” Additionally, depending on a report by The Verge, underlying browsing engine for third-party browsers will still need to be Apple’s WebKit. So, as the core functioning will be the identical to Safari (based on WebKit), user interface and syncing options of alternative party browsers will soon be unique.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public beta is not far off, as per Apple’s website. Not just that, the organization will also be releasing public betas for macOS Big Sur, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7.

