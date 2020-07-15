iPhone Chargers Pantom 2-Pack Wall Charger Plugs with 2-Pack 5-Feet Cables Charge Sync Compatible with iPhone 11/11 ProXr/Xs/Xs Max/8/8 Plus/7/7 Plus/6s/6s Plus/5se/5c/5 and iPads (White)



High Quality and Toxic-Free

Built from PC+ABS plastic to withstand highest temperature and high quality feel

Safe and Reliable

Built-in advanced safety features to protect your devices against excessive voltage, current, temperature control, overheating, and overcharging

Broad Compatibility

Works with phones, tablets, and other USB-powered devices

ETL Certified

Wall charger is ETL certified to UL standard for the safety you can count on

Ultra-Compact Design

Doesn’t interfere with other outlet plugs

MFi Certified Lightning Cable

Apple Certified cable

USB WALL CHARGER: Lightweight, small and compact wall charger makes it easy to plug and charger your device.

SAFEGUARD PROTECTION: Protects your device against over-heating, over-charging and over-current. Input 100V-240V (U.S. and World Standard); Output: DC 5.0V – 1Amp (U.S. and World Standard)

COMPATIBLE WITH: iPhone 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / 11 / XS / XS Plus / XR / X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6s / 6s Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5s / 5c / 5, iPad Pro / Air / Air 2, iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 3 / mini 4, iPad (4th generation), iPod nano (7th generation) and iPod touch (5th generation).

PACKAGE: 2-PACK Wall Chargers and 2-PACK Cables.