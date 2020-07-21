iPhone Charger, YUNSONG Nylon Braided Lightning Cable 2Pack 6ft Data Sync Transfer Cord 2-USB Rapid Charging Plug Wall Charger Compatible With iPhone 11 Pro Max XS XR X 8 7 6S 6 Plus SE 5S 5C 5 iPad



Price: $12.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 10:37:56 UTC – Details)



Specifications

– Input: AC 110~240V, 50/60Hz, 0.3A Max

– Output: 5V/10.5W

– Certifications: ETL(US),3C , FCC, RoHS

– Charger Size: 1.44*1.18*1.14 1inch

– Cable Size：6Feet/1.8M

High-efficiency Charging & Wide Compatibility

This Wall Charger plug block automatic recognize any USB Support devices, and maximize the charging efficiency up to max 2.1Amp/5V. Dual usb port enables you to charge two devices simultaneous.

Safe Charging

Built-in protection from power surges, extreme heat, and other dangers, the wall charger has protection system against over charge, over currents, and overheat protection. So you can rest assured when you charge your devices.

Sync and Fast Charge

YUNSONG cable Enjoy super-fast charging, sync and data transfer delivered . (Data transfer rates up to 480 Mbps) Small head works with most cases>

This narrow Adapter is small enough to fit most cases but strong enough to withstand repeated unplugging and storage.

Compatibility:

– iPhone XS MAX / iPhone XS

– iPhone XR /iPhone X

– iPhone / 8 / 8 Plus

– iPhone 7 /iPhone 7 Plus

– iPhone 6s / 6s Plus / 6 / 6 Plus

– iPhone 5 / 5S / 5C / SE

– iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Air 2

– iPad Mini / iPad Mini 2 / iPad Mini 3 / iPad Mini 4

– iPod Touch 5th Gen / iPod Nano 7th Gen

1-Pack Wall Charger and 2-Pack Lightning Cable: Deliver both charging and data syncing capability. It syncs photos, music, videos, and files with the ability to charge the device. also delivers up to 2.1A current to maximize the charging efficiency and performance.

Data Sync iPhone Cable: High-quality copper wire maximizes signal quality and increases durability. Great performance ensures your devices sync and charge simultaneously. stabilize 480Mbps data sync speed.

ETL certification Charger: Our ETL Certified Charger meets safety standards and has been tested and certified by ETL Testing Laboratories Inc every quarter. Compliant with the Department of Energy’s new Level energy efficiency standard.

Safe and Reliable Wall Charger: Wall Charger use intelligent IC identification technology designed to automatically detect and provide the best current output connected to your device. prevent short circuit, over-voltage, over-current, over-heating, over-charging, automatically stop charging when the battery capacity is full.

Compatible With: iPhone 11 Pro, 11, XS MAX, XR, XS, 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 plus, 6s plus, 6s, 6 Plus, 6, 5c, 5s, SE, 5, iPad, Air, Pro, Mini, iPod. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact us. our service team will reply you with satisfied solution within 24 hours.