iPhone Charger, WELAKER Data Sync Transfer Lightning Cable 2Pack 6ft with Dual Port Wall Charger Adapter Charging Block Power Plug(ETL Listed) Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro Max XS XR X 8 7 6 5 iPad

pecifications :

Wall Charger 1-Pack + Cable 2-Pack

-Input: AC100-240V 50/60Hz

-Wall Charger: 5.0V / 10.5W

-Cable length: （1.8m / 6feet ）

Data Sync Transfer

High-quality four-core copper wires enhance charging & data transfer speed of the iPhone Charger. Our technology ensures a faster charging time while keeping your device completely safe. Easy to carry, It suits every occasions, home, office, car and so on.

Incredible Production of Materials

The cord fiber jacket makes

these cables incredibly durable and tangle-free.

No more worries about cords getting snapped or broken.

Wall Charger

Lightweight and compact design, The shell is made of flame retardant ABS+PC Material, Global voltage compatibility 100-240 volt input ideal for worldwide travel, Wide Compatibility, Built-in Multi-Protect Intelligent safety system and upgraded hardware ensure complete protection for your devices.

Compatibility

iPhone XS MAX / iPhone XS/ iPhone X

iPhone 8 / 8 Plus

iPhone 7 / iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6

iPhone 5s / 5c / 5 / SE

iPad Air / Air 2

iPad Pro / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 3 / mini 4

iPod nano 7th gen / iPod touch 5th gen

Charger with chip inside is designed to identify fully charging with safety usage,Protection against over charging,over currents, and over heating,Charging stops when battery is full. It uses anti-fire material to ensure 100% safe for family members.

Suitable for the U.S. and the World electrical standards, It has ETL(US),FCC,CE,ROHS,certificated, The shell is made of high quality ABS material, heat resistance and low temperature resistance, chemical resistance and excellent electrical properties.

Top quality iphone cable is made of excellent copper cord, which charge iPhone safely and fast. Work perfectly with wall charger or computer. It not only a safe Phone charge cable, but also a fast trasfering iPhone data cable.

High quality iphone cable Sturdy enough to bear 8000+ bending and repeated unplugging and storage, ensure 100% charge and sync your devices with high speed. Tangle-free 6 Feet length is convenient for usage while charging and sync at home/office/travel in bed, hotel rooms, and more.