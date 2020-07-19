iPhone Charger, TAKAGI Lightning Cable 3PACK 6Ft Nylon Braided USB Charging Cable High Speed Data Sync Transfer Cord Compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/XS MAX/XR/XS/X/8/7/Plus/6S/iPad(Silver Gray)



Price: $15.99 - $9.98

(as of Jul 19,2020 22:40:24 UTC – Details)



Incredible Build Quality:

TAKAGI The braided cord fiber jacket makes these cables incredibly tangle-free. with anti-resistant aluminum alloy connectors.100% compatibility ensures stable data transmit and fast charging without error messages.

Premium Quality

Wires of large diameters carry adequate and stable current, charging your devices at the maximum rate. Compact aluminum connector shell head adds to extend service life, getting away from the risk of crack or other kind of break.

High Quality Nylon Braided:

Constructed from neither plastics nor Polycarbonate sheathing, but has an especially high tensile nylon shell. The cable is properly circled by the nylon fiber cloth,which brings superior flexibility as well. Nylon fabric can resist water in some way, but do not put it in water on purpose.

Super Compatibility

iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max

iPhone X / XS / XS Max / XR

iPhone 8/ 8 Plus

iPhone 7/ 7 Plus / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6

iPhone 5s / 5c / 5 / SE

iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2

iPad mini 2 / mini 3 / mini 4

iPad 4th gen

iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod Nano 7th gen and Beats Pill+

The High Quality：Aluminum shell and Tangle nylon braided jacket build the lightning cable more sturdy, It is flexible pull resistant, softer, lighter, more durable than original device cables

Charging Swiftly And Transmitting Quickly: With built-in safety proctections and four-core copper wires promote maximum signal quality and strength and enhance charging & data transfer speed with up to 480 mb/s transferring speed. With the connection of our charging cords, your device can be fully charged in just few hours by your charger or computer. To save your precious time is our ultimate goal.

Prominent Compatibility: This iPhone charger cable is complete compatible with iPhone XS / XS Max / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8 / 7 Plus / 7 / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5, iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen, iPod Touch / iPod Nano 7th gen etc.

Considerate Service : 3pack in Lengths (6feet) are great replacement. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact us. our service team will reply you with satisfied solution within 24hours.