iPhone Charger, Sundix 3Pack 10ft Lightning Cable iPhone Charger Cable Nylon Braided Charging Cord Compatible iPhone XR XS XSMax X 8 8 Plus 7 7 Plus 6 6s Plus SE 5 5s 5c iPad iPod? (Blue)



Price: $12.89 - $10.87

(as of Jul 24,2020 02:07:10 UTC – Details)



Feature:

Premium quality copper

Nylon braided cable

12-month replacement warranty

Excellent customer service

Flexible, Durable Cable

Nylon braided cable and hard metal connectors are durable to work for long time in daily use, withstanding 5000+ bending test and frequent plug and pull.

Friendly to Most Cases

Compact aluminum alloy connectors are resistant to corrosion and heat, able to protect built-in chipset and component. Slim enough to work with phone cases.

3 Cables of 10 FT Length

10ft is long enough to offer access to your charging phones for you in public places (car, home, office, library, hotel) or while lying on bed, 3 pack for backup or for use in multiple places.

Safe to Use

Specifically design for safe charging, please NOTE that the charger you use should not deliver current over 2.4 A, to ensure your device is completely safe from being burnt during charging.

Extra Long & Durable: iPhone charger features nylon fabric and reinforced connectors, and outperforms plastic-made cables in bearing tangle, split and wear. 10 Ft in length gives you more freedom while charging.

Fastest Possible Speed: Super copper wires configuration technology upgrades charge speed up to 2.4A and data transferring speed up to 480Mpbs/s. Faster speed and less wait.

Perfect Pack: 3pcs 10 feet nylon braided cable is practical for daily use. Put them respectively in office, car and house, charge multiple devices simultaneously or share with friends or family.

Universal Compatibility: Supports iPhone X/XS/XR/XS Max/8/8plus/7 / 7 Plus / 6s / 6s Plus / 6 / 6 Plus, iPad Air / Air 2 / Pro, iPod Touch 6th gen, iPod nano 8th gen and more. Fit most phone case.