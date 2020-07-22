iPhone Charger, Nylon Braided Lightning Cable DABUSTAR 3Pack 6ft Fast Charging High Speed Data Sync Cord Phone Connector Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro MAX XS MAX XR XS X 8 7 Plus 6S iPad Mini Air Pro



Price: $9.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 02:01:26 UTC – Details)



Incredibly Durable

The iPhone cable covered by high quality nylon braided material which is more durable than other plastic cable, prevent to bending or scratching.

Constructed from heat-resistant connectors ensure complete safety and reliability.

Lightweight and flexible to be coiled for portable carrying but tangle-free indeed.

Perfect Length

The 6feet length of these charging cables allows you to move around freely as you charging your devices. Whether you are at home, at the office or back seat of car, you can enjoy complete freedom of movement. Never worry about sudden power off or short length.

Package comes with 3 USB cables as a great backup, you can bring them where you need.

Sync & Charge

Great performance with pure wire and standard connector provides charging or syncing with your devices.

Compatible

– iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

– iPhone XS MAX, iPhone XS, iPhone XR

– iPhone X, iPhone 8 iPhone 7, iPhone 7 plus

– iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone SE

– iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s plus

– iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad mini, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4, iPad 4.

– iPod Touch (5 Gen), iPod Nano 7.

Over 10000+ bends

The reinforced joint and durable Braided-nylon material help extend the life of the cable.

Past 10000+ times bend test and no damage or change in performance is found.

What’s in the box

3PACK 6 Feet Nylon Braided USB iPhone Cables

Highest standard of quality Lightning cable, covered by premium quality braided nylon,jacket.Flexibility, durability, portability of 3Pack 6Feet cable in daily what kind of scene, also can connect, use very convenient.

iPhone Charger Used the compact heat resistant aluminium alloy terminals, high sense of improving quality. In addition, the surface of the nylon fiber weaving, rectifying around the difficult is not easy to break.

The iPhone Cable charge much faster than most standard cables and transfers data up to 480M bits via and high purity oxygen free copper core. Connected well with fast charging adapter, ensure the high speed and stability of chargin

Perfect fit for iPhone 11/ 11 Pro/ 11 Pro Max/ XS MAX/ XR/ XS/ X/ 8/ 8 Plus/ 7/ 7 Plus/ 6/ 6s Plus/ 5c/ 5s/ SE, iPod Nano 7, iPod Touch 5, iPad 4, iPad 5, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad mini 3, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini Retina