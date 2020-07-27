iPhone Charger, MFi Certified Lightning Cable 5Pack Durable Fast Charger KRISLOG Nylon Braided USB Fast Charging&Syncs Cord Compatible iPhone 11 Pro Xs MAX XR 8 8 Plus 7 7 Plus 6s 6s Plus SE



Price: $9.98

(as of Jul 27,2020 05:00:02 UTC – Details)





[Built to Last] Premium density double-braided nylon exterior with tinned copper wires inside for maximum reliability and durability. Up to 10,000+ bend and 6,000+ plugging and unplugging lifespan, which is proved a superior toughness than original device cables.

[Strong Compatibility] Compatible with iPhone11,iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR,iPhone Xs,iPhone X/iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus,iPhone 6/iPhone 6S/iPhone 6 Plus/iPhone 6S Plus,iPhone 5/iPhone 5S/iPhone 5C/iPhone SE,iPad Pro/iPad mini/mini 2/mini 3/mini 4,iPod nano 7/iPod touch 5/6.

[Multiple Use] For various occasions: 3Ft length lets you easily reach a USB port on the front/back of computers/wall adapters, and take with while travelling around easily. 6Ft length, the perfect length used in living room/office, charge your iPhone or other devices conveniently while you laying on bed/backseat of the car. The longest 10Ft cable lets you charge freely in your bedroom/conference room, no resistant between the power socket and the place you are.

[Service] You can enjoy a free one-year service and 24 hours friendly email support with your purchase of KRISLOG cords. KRISLOG treat every customer sincerely and will track each customer’s orders. Please be assured to purchase.