iPhone Charger, MFi Certified Lightning Cable 5Pack Durable Fast Charger KRISLOG Nylon Braided USB Fast Charging&Syncs Cord Compatible iPhone 11 Pro Xs MAX XR 8 8 Plus 7 7 Plus 6s 6s Plus SE

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $9.98
(as of Jul 27,2020 05:00:02 UTC – Details)



[Built to Last] Premium density double-braided nylon exterior with tinned copper wires inside for maximum reliability and durability. Up to 10,000+ bend and 6,000+ plugging and unplugging lifespan, which is proved a superior toughness than original device cables.
[Strong Compatibility] Compatible with iPhone11,iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR,iPhone Xs,iPhone X/iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus,iPhone 6/iPhone 6S/iPhone 6 Plus/iPhone 6S Plus,iPhone 5/iPhone 5S/iPhone 5C/iPhone SE,iPad Pro/iPad mini/mini 2/mini 3/mini 4,iPod nano 7/iPod touch 5/6.
[Multiple Use] For various occasions: 3Ft length lets you easily reach a USB port on the front/back of computers/wall adapters, and take with while travelling around easily. 6Ft length, the perfect length used in living room/office, charge your iPhone or other devices conveniently while you laying on bed/backseat of the car. The longest 10Ft cable lets you charge freely in your bedroom/conference room, no resistant between the power socket and the place you are.
[Service] You can enjoy a free one-year service and 24 hours friendly email support with your purchase of KRISLOG cords. KRISLOG treat every customer sincerely and will track each customer’s orders. Please be assured to purchase.

Post Views: 9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR