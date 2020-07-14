iPhone Charger, KOZOPO Lightning Cable 6FT(2-Pack) Fast Charging Data Sync Transfer Cord with 2 Port USB Plug Wall Charger Travel Adapter Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro Max XS XR X 8 7 Plus 6S 6 iPad



Price: $14.98

(as of Jul 14,2020 18:00:22 UTC – Details)



Creating value for customers is the value of KOZOPO existence, Our ETL Certified Wall Charger meets safety standards and has been tested and certified by ETL Testing Laboratories Inc every quarter. We hope our wall plug adapter can accompany your digital products longer.

Material: Environmental protection and fireproof PC material.

Input: AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Output: 5V/2.1A 10.5W

Size: 1.44*1.24*1.20 inch

Weight: 1.3oz (38g)

cable: Lightning Cable 6Feet*2

Color: White

Quality Assurance

-All Products has been 100% tested ensure it works

-Power Supply is easy to fit and remove

-It is made from tinned copper and has high charging speed.

-ETL certified for safety, manufactured with the highest quality materials,Provides overcharge Protection System/Short circuit/Overload protection/Over-heat protection

Broad Compatibility:

Compatible with all 8-Pin Lightning Devices.

– iPad 4/Mini/Mini2/Mini3/Mini4/Air/Air2/Pro

– iPhone X/8/8Plus/7/7Plus/6s/6sPlus/6/6Plus/SE/5/5s/5c

– iPod touch5/touch6/Nano7/Nano8/Nano9.

Package Content:

1 x Dual port usb charger adapter

2 x Lightning cables

TPE cable output fast charging, charging time savings.Its durability, connectivity, combatibility, without error message, and performance is TPE cable output fast charging, charging time savings.Its durability, connectivity, combatibility, without error message, and performance is 100% service

High-quality Copper Wire reduced charging cable resistance enable to provide the fastest possible charge via any USB charger. Sync and charge at the same time at the fastest speeds on your windows PC or Mac. Its durability, connectivity, combatibility, and performance is 100% Gauranteed

Compatible with iPhone XS MAX/XS/XR/8/7/7Plus/6s/6sPlus/6/6Plus/SE/5/5s/5c, iPad4/Mini/Mini2/Mini3/Mini4/Air/Air2/Pro, iPod touch5/touch6/Nano7/Nano8/Nano9

1-Pack wall charger and 2-Pack Lightning cable, If you have any quetions, don’t hesitate to contact us! we promise to solve your problems within 24 Hours!