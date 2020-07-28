iPhone Charger KOZOPO Fast Charging Nylon Braided 3Pack 6feet Durable High Speed Data Sync Cord Connector Extra Long Power Cable Compatible with iPhone Xs Max/XR/X/8/7/Plus/6S/6/SE/5S/iPad



Price: $9.88

(as of Jul 28,2020 20:04:33 UTC – Details)



Incredible Build Quality:

The Nylon Braided Fiber Cloth makes these cables incredibly durable and tangle-free. No more worries about cords getting snapped or broken.

Fast Charge &Data Transmission :

High-quality copper wires enhance charging & data transfer speed of the cables. Our technology ensures a faster charging time while keeping your device completely safe. Easy to carry, It suits every occasions, home, office, car and so on.

Super Compatibility:

The premium quality of KOZOPO cable ensures complete and fast charge and compatibility with

iPhone XS MAX /XS

iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus

iPhone 7/ 7 Plus / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6

iPhone 5s / 5c / 5 / SE

iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2

iPad mini 2 / mini 3 / mini 4

iPad 4th gen

iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod Nano 7th gen and Beats Pill+

Long Last Life and Function

Fully support iTunes, Data Syncing and Battery Charging. The cord should never malfunction or stop working, but on the rare occasion it does，please contact me.

Perfect Length:

Ideal lengths for syncing to your computer and charging in your home, cars, office or more! 3PACK 6feet cables meet all your needs.

Package content:

– 6Feet *3

FAST CHARGE & DATA TRANSMISSION: Great performance ensures your devices syncs and charge simultaneously with up to 480 mb/s transferring speed. maximum charging speed up to 2.1A, charge faster than most standard cables and work better for tablets and quick charge devices.

DURABLE AND STURDY: Reinforced stress points with a 10000+ bend lifespan make the cables many times more durable than anything else on the market. Nylon Braided Fiber material make it tangle-free.

WORKS WITH MOST CASES: This narrow Adapter is small enough to fit most cases but strong enough to withstand repeated unplugging and storage.

EXTRA-LONG LENGTH: 3Pack 6feet make sure you can consistently enjoy the happiness your phone brings you without any worry. It suits every occasion, home, office, and car and so on.

PERFECT COMPATIBILITY: iPhone XS MAX / XR / XS / X, iPhone 8 / 8 Plus, iPhone7 / 7 Plus, iPhone 6 Plus / 6 / 6S / 6S Plus, iPhone 5S / 5C / 5 /SE, iPad / Air / Pro / Mini. No Error Message pops up. support IOS10/ 11