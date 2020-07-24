iPhone Charger, JAHMAI Nylon Braided Fast Charging Lightning Cable 2Pack 6ft Data Sync Transfer Cord Dual Port Plug Wall Charger(UL Listed)Compatible With iPhone 11 PRO MAX XS XR X 8 7 Plus 6S 6 iPad



Specifications

– Input: AC 110~240V, 50/60Hz, 0.3A Max

– Output: 5V/10.5W

– Certifications: ETL(US),3C , FCC, RoHS

– Charger Size: 1.44*1.18*1.14 1inch

– Cable Size：6Feet/1.8M

Smart Charging:

Smart Charging Technology automatically identifies connected devices and their unique charging requirements. Every port of the USB wall charger delivers exactly the right amount of power to match your devices needs.

Premium quality:

Wall Charger The power smart technology design with over-heated protection ,over-current protection, over- charging protection and charging will automatically stop when battery is full, which can maximally protect your device.

Nylon Braided & Thicker Copper Wires

The charging cable for iphone is wounded with a nylon Braided for its protective cover, ensuring long-lasting performance，sturdier than the normal cord for iphone but also flexible and tangle- free

PERFECT COMPATIBILITY

iPhone XS MAX/iPhone XR/iPhone XS

iPhone X /iPhone 8 /iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 /iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6 plus /iPhone 6 /iPhone 6s /iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 5s /iPhone 5c /iPhone 5 /iPhone SE

iPad Air / Air 2 / Pro

iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 3 / mini 4

iPad (4th generation)

iPod nano (7th generation)

iPod touch (5th / 6th generation)

The cable supports the latest iOS 11

If for any reason you are not satisfied, please give us an opportunity to improve your experience by contacting us through “Your Orders” tab in your Amazon account.

DATA TRANSMISSION: Great performance ensures your devices syncs and charge simultaneously with up to 480 mb/s transferring speed, charge faster than most standard cables and work better for tablets and quick charge devices

THE HIGH QUALITY: Adopt the compact aluminum alloy terminal, high sense of improving quality. In addition, the surface of nylon fiber weaving, bending torsional is not easy to break. Reinforced stress points with a 8000+ bend lifespan make the cables many times more Sturdy than anything else on the market.

FAST CHARGER: suitable for the U.S. and the World electrical standards, It has ETL(US),FCC,CE,ROHS,3C certificated and maximize the charging efficiency. It charges your phone twice as fast and saves you time!

COMPATIBLE WITH: iPhone 11 Pro, 11, XS MAX, XR, XS, 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 plus, 6s plus, 6s, 6 Plus, 6, 5c, 5s, SE, 5, iPad, Air, Pro, Mini, iPod. We have ten years of experience in the production and sales of iphone charger, If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact us.