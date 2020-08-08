iPhone 12 series will reportedly support BeiDou navigation

Apple and the iPhone line, in specific, has never ever had a simple relationship with the Chinese market. Constantly prevented by regional policies and lots of legal and political scenarios. Hence, the equivalent ports stunning and completely understandable nature of the reality that iPhones still do not have authorities support for China’s BeiDou navigation system.

According to a brand-new report from market experts, that may lastly alter with the intro of the iPhone 12 household. On Wednesday, BeiDou representative and director of the China Satellite Navigation Office, Ran Chengqi, pointed out in an interview that: “Apple will use the BeiDou navigation system sooner or later…”.

More notably, that unclear tip was later on backed-up by familiar sources, declaring that Apple is presently in the procedure of debugging iPhone 12 series efficiency and compatibility. Apparently, among the tests being carried out is validating appropriate BeiDou support.

The absence of such support has in fact been among the greatest and longest-standing grievances amongst Chines iPhone users.Currently Even the very best iPhone 11 Pro Max just a GPS receiver, plus A-GPS, with GLONASS, GALILEO and QZSS support.

The BeiDou system covers over 200 nations, with more than 100 million users and 200 million everyday sessions. BeiDou- capable gadgets and …