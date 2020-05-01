iPhone 12 Series Will Get “OLED” Display Panel At The Starting Price Of $649

While the iPhone series is praised by many people all over the globe, they have drawn quite a number of criticism with their lack of upgrades, especially for their lower models. Apple has an OLED screen but the OLED display is only reserved for the top model of the series – generally the 999 dollar and above one. However, this time, the iPhone 12 Series might go through a much-needed change. It seems like Apple is providing the OLED display for all the phones in the 12 series. It will be the first time that the OLED screen will be present even under $999. iPhone 12 might be coming at a starting price of $649.

The news comes from Prosser and the sources are the same ones who accurately mentioned the date of the iPhone SE launch. That the four models will support 5G and have OLED screens have also been suggested by Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst.

As per many rumors, Apple 12 series will have lower models with 5.4 and 6.1-inch display and dual-lens camera and higher models of 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch with high-end OLED display and triple camera setup. The 12 series will also include the TrueDepth camera system which will cut down the notch and there are rumors that a 3D triple-lens rear camera setup will be placed for depth calculation by using an advanced laser for accurate calculations. These advancements will seriously boost the AR capabilities of the iPhone and also, bring out amazing pictures as well. The pictures would also look brilliant on the OLED display offered by Apple. The scanner would probably be the same LiDAR Scanner used in the 2020 iPad Pro model.

It’s clear that Apple is amping up the iPhone to meet up with the competition of the Android models. They are clearly not backing down.

