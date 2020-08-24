iPhone 12 Pro to miss on 120Hz screen due to supply issues

Industry expert Ross Young has some problem for Apple fans. He’s got a great performance history with its current forecasts and if the most recent one turns up real, the iPhone 12 Pro designs will miss on a significant function – the 120Hz screen revitalize rate.

Hearing that Apple can get 120Hz Pro panels, however not 120Hz motorist ICs. So they will either have to create a repair which will be tough, wait on 120Hz motorist ICs and postpone the launch perhaps considerably or launch with 60Hz. We are hearing they will release with 60Hz. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 24, 2020

People in the supply chain state that the 120Hz OLED panels are protected and all set to manufacture however Apple can’t appear to discover motorist ICs to drive the pixels at120Hz And rather of awaiting ICs, the reports recommend that the business will as soon as again default to the 60Hz refresh rate so it does not press the launch even more back.

It might come as a dissatisfaction to some considered that the market has actually continued and now 120Hz is readily available on most flagships with some even reaching 144Hz. Would you believe less of the next iPhone flagships if they miss out on that? Let us understand in the remark area listed below.

Source